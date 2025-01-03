(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Brera Holdings, an Ireland-based, international holding company with a global portfolio of men's and women's sports clubs, announced its initial closing through the successful signing of an SPA, the first step in a three-step process to acquire a majority equity ownership interest in SS Juve Stabia srl

The SPA, executed on Dec. 31, 2024, secures Brera Holdings' initial 22% ownership stake and outlines provisions for incremental ownership increases, culminating in a 52% majority stake by March 31, 2025

This underscores Brera Holdings' commitment to scaling its multi-club ownership (“MCO”) model, which includes both football and volleyball teams across Europe, Asia and Africa It also highlights the company's focus on enhancing revenue growth and creating long-term shareholder value

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: BREA) , an Ireland-based, international holding company dedicated to expanding its global portfolio of men's and women's sports clubs through a multi-club ownership (“MCO”) approach, announced on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, the signing of an SPA as the foundation for acquiring a majority required ownership interest in SS Juve Stabia srl, an Italian Serie B football club, which will be conducted in a three-step process. This follows an earlier-announced binding term sheet on Dec. 9, 2024, which marked a significant expansion of the company's MCO model ( ).

“With Serie B's expanding commercial prospects, Juve Stabia offers a compelling opportunity for growth,” noted Daniel McClory, Brera Holdings' Executive Chairman.“We are excited to partner with local management and invest in this historic team to capitalize on player trading opportunities, potentially...

