AEON Biopharma, Inc. Announces Launch Of Proposed Public Offering

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AEON Biopharma, ("AEON" or the"Company") (NYSE: AEON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a botulinum toxin complex under a 351(k) biosimilar pathway, today announced that it has commenced a (the"Offering") to offer and sell units, consisting of (i) shares of Common Stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) and (ii) warrants to purchase shares of Common Stock.

In addition, the Company expects to grant Aegis Capital Corp. a 45-day option to purchase additional shares of Common Stock representing up to 15% of the total shares of Common Stock sold in the Offering solely to cover over-allotments, if any.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for general corporate and working capital needs.

The Company's Common Stock is trading on NYSE American under the symbol“AEON”. The Offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the Offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the Offering.

Aegis Capital Corp. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the Offering on a firm commitment basis. Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP is acting as counsel to the Company. Kaufman & Canoles, P.C. is acting as counsel to Aegis Capital Corp.

The Offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-281562) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and declared effective by the SEC on August 21, 2024. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website located at Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained, when available, by contacting Aegis Capital Corp., Attention: Syndicate Department, 1345 Avenue of the Americas, 27th floor, New York, NY 10105, by email at ..., or by telephone at +1 (212) 813-1010. Before investing in this Offering, interested parties should read in their entirety the registration statement and the preliminary prospectus and the other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in such registration statement and the preliminary prospectus, which provide more information about the Company and the Offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About AEON Biopharma

AEON is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing its proprietary botulinum toxin complex, ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection, or ABP-450, for debilitating medical conditions, with an initial focus on the neurosciences market. ABP-450 is the same botulinum toxin complex that is currently approved and marketed for cosmetic indications by Evolus under the name Jeuveau. ABP-450 is manufactured by Daewoong in compliance with current Good Manufacturing Practice, or cGMP, in a facility that has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Health Canada and European Medicines Agency. The product is approved as a biosimilar in Mexico and India. AEON has exclusive development and distribution rights for therapeutic indications of ABP-450 in the United States, Canada, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and certain other international territories. The Company has built a highly experienced management team with specific experience in biopharmaceutical and botulinum toxin development and commercialization. To learn more about AEON, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

The foregoing material may contain“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation statements regarding the Company's product development and business prospects, and can be identified by the use of words such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“project,”“estimate,”“anticipate,”“plan,”“believe,”“potential,”“should,”“continue” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect current plans. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, or planned. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the security laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (i) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against AEON or others; (ii) AEON's future capital requirements; (iii) AEON's ability to raise financing in the future; (iv) AEON's ability to continue to meet continued stock exchange listing standards; (v) the possibility that AEON may be adversely affected by other economic, business, regulatory, and/or competitive factors; and (vi) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the section entitled“Risk Factors” and“Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available on the SEC's website at .

