Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Youth In West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Jan 3 (KUNA) -- A young Palestinian man was killed and nine others were by Israeli forces on Friday evening during a raid on Balata refugee camp east of Nablus in the occupied West Bank.

In a press statement, the Palestinian of named the victim as Mohammad Amer, 18. It added that nine others were injured, four of them seriously, in the same raid. (end)

