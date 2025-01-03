Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Youth In West Bank
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
RAMALLAH, Jan 3 (KUNA) -- A young Palestinian man was killed and nine others were injured by Israeli Occupation forces on Friday evening during a raid on Balata refugee camp east of Nablus in the occupied West Bank.
In a press statement, the Palestinian Ministry of health named the victim as Mohammad Amer, 18. It added that nine others were injured, four of them seriously, in the same raid. (end)
nq
MENAFN03012025000071011013ID1109053576
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.