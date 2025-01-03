(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) Roseville, CA / YOLOWIRE / Jan 3rd, 2025 / % ArmadaMercantile Ltd. (the “Company”), (Symbol: CSE: $ARM) and (OTC: $AAMTF) today announces that it will purchased an additional forty nine (49%) percent ownership in %RichGrandDad Ltd. from a related party and the CEO of the Company. The Company shall issue, to the CEO, 33,793 shares of the Company in exchange for the 49% ownership of RichGrandDad Financial Ltd. The Company will also repay to the CEO an outstanding loan in the amount of CN$435,440.00 held in RichGrandDad Financial Ltd., a subsidiary of the Company, which holds ownership of Ace Foods. The Company signed a Purchase Agreement on January 2, 2025. Upon completion of the transaction, the Company will own one hundred (100%) percent of RichGrandDad Financial Ltd.

About RichGrandDad Financial Ltd.: RichGrandDad Financial Ltd. holds ownership in the business of Ace Foods. Ace Foods is the master/importer distributor of the London Dairy (London Dairy Ice Cream ) ice cream brand in the USA. London Dairy (London Dairy Instagram ) is a leader in the global ice cream market, selling in more than 35 countries around the world and supported financially by a multi-billion-dollar foods conglomerate. Ace Foods has obtained the approval(s) to import London Dairy ice cream into the USA, including permits and approvals, from the USDA and FDA . Below are links to a London Dairy TV commercial and useful customer reviews.

London Dairy Marketing Video

5,000 Mouthshut reviews

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Expressions of future goals and similar expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The actual results that the Company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to such risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligations to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release. The risks and uncertainties discussed in documents filed by the Company with the British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions.