Berger Montague Kicks Of 2025 By Announcing Sophia Rios Has Become A Shareholder

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Montague, the national plaintiffs' law firm, is proud to welcome Sophia M. Rios as a Shareholder of the firm.

"I'm excited to be joining the ranks of some of the most talented and dedicated consumer, small business, and worker advocates in the country," said Berger Montague Shareholder Sophia Rios. "I look forward to contributing to the Firm's success achieving justice for our clients nationwide," said Ms. Rios.

Ms. Rios manages the Firm's San Diego office and practices in the Consumer Protection, Credit Reporting & Background Checks, and Appeals & Complex Briefing practice groups. Sophia has nearly 10 years of experience litigating class actions and helped recover nearly $100 million on behalf of consumers nationwide in 2024.

"We are extremely pleased to have Sophia join our talented shareholder ranks. She is one of the smartest and hard-working lawyers in our firm, and we are excited about what she will accomplish for our firm and our clients in the years to come," said Firm Chairman, Eric L. Cramer.

Sophia advocates on behalf of a broad range of clients, focusing her practice on protecting the privacy rights of consumers, including their medical privacy, online privacy, and in data breaches. Sophia had an instrumental role in reaching the $58.5 million settlement in Fernandez v. CoreLogic Credco, LLC (S.D. Cal.), which vindicated the rights of consumers nationwide who had been wrongly reported as potential terrorists or drug traffickers on their credit reports.

As a first-generation college student and woman of color, Sophia is committed to furthering diversity and inclusion in law firms. She serves on the Firm's Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Task Force and has participated in the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity's Pathfinder Program. More information on Berger Montague's DEI initiatives can be found at .

While at Stanford Law School, Sophia served as an extern Legal Adviser in the Office of Commissioner Julie Brill at the Federal Trade Commission in Washington, DC. Sophia co-founded the Stanford Critical Law Society, which serves as a student forum for the discussion of the relationship between law and race, among other topics. Sophia was a Lead Article Editor for the Stanford Environmental Law Journal.

Before beginning law school, Sophia attended UC Berkeley and served as an intern on the White House Council of Environmental Quality. She is a San Diego native.

