عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Mazda Reports December Sales And Full-Year 2024 Sales Results - Sets New Sales Records For The U.S.

Mazda Reports December Sales And Full-Year 2024 Sales Results - Sets New Sales Records For The U.S.


1/3/2025 5:15:42 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

December 2024 sales highlights include:

  • Best December sales ever with 40,201 vehicles sold.
  • Best December sales ever of CX-30 with 8,875 vehicles sold.
  • Best-ever sales of CX-50 with 8,083 vehicles sold.
  • Best December sales of CX-90 with 5,995 vehicles sold.

In 2024, Mazda achieved many milestones in the US, including:

  • Record breaking sales with 424,382 vehicles sold.
  • Mazda was awarded eight 2024 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ awards from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety – more than any other brand. These vehicles include the Mazda3 Sedan, Mazda3 Hatchback, CX-30, CX-50 (including the CX-50 Hybrid), CX-70, CX-70 PHEV, CX-90 and CX-90 PHEV.
  • In September, Mazda launched its new Brand Platform, Move and Be Moved.
  • Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, located in Huntsville, AL, began assembling the CX-50 Hybrid in November.
  • Mazda continued to elevate its customer experience by opening its 329th Retail Evolution dealership. Those dealerships, along with another 59 committed to the program, represent nearly 90 percent of MNAO's retail sales.
  • As of November, Mazda's service retention nationally was 56.2 percent.
  • The Mazda Foundation (USA) Inc., awarded over $500,000 to organizations across the U.S., renewing the organization's commitment to addressing food insecurity and some of its many root causes, particularly equitable access to education and job opportunities.
  • In collaboration with its eight Employee Business Resource Groups (EBRGs), MNAO donated $320,000 to expand the company's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) efforts.

"Our record-setting performance is a testament to the hard work of everyone at MNAO and our dealer partners," said Tom Donnelly, Mazda North American Operations President and CEO. "In 2024, we expanded our product portfolio by launching CX-70 and CX-50 Hybrid, launched our new human connection-centric brand platform 'Move and Be Moved,' and grew our Retail Evolution dealer design evolution program. These efforts, among many others, are the reason behind MNAO's record results and I'm confident that we will continue this growth through the new year and beyond."

Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported December sales of 4,566 vehicles, an increase of 2.4 percent compared to December last year. Full-year 2024 sales increased 23.2 percent, with 72,226 vehicles sold.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported December sales of 8,677 vehicles, an increase of 19 percent compared to last year. Full-year 2024 sales increased 31 percent, with 99,797 vehicles sold.

About Mazda North American Operations
Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at mazdausa.

Follow @MazdaUSA on social media: Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, and Threads.
























Month-To-Date


Year-To-Date
















December

December

YOY %

% MTD


December

December

YOY %

% MTD




2024

2023

Change

DSR


2024

2023

Change

DSR















Mazda3

4,047

2,458

64.6
%

71.2
%

38,877

30,531

27.3
%

26.5
%

Mazda 3 Sdn

3,114

1,435

117.0
%

125.7
%

23853

17,068

39.8
%

38.8
%

Mazda 3 HB

933

1,023

(8.8)
%

(5.1)
%

15024

13,463

11.6
%

10.9
%













Mazda6

0

0

-

-

0

0

-

-













MX-5 Miata

614

422

45.5
%

51.3
%

8,103

8,973

(9.7)
%

(10.3)
%

MX-5

291

156

86.5
%

94.0
%

3920

4,591

(14.6)
%

(15.2)
%

MXR

323

266

21.4
%

26.3
%

4183

4,382

(4.5)
%

(5.2)
%













CX-3

-

0

-

-

-

0

-

-

CX-30

8,875

5,672

56.5
%

62.7
%

96515

77,075

25.2
%

24.4
%

CX-5

11,134

20,434

(45.5)
%

(43.3)
%

134088

153,808

(12.8)
%

(13.4)
%

CX-9

-

2

-

-

4

17,451

(100.0)
%

(100.0)
%

50H

1,823

0

-

-

2890

0

-

-

CX-50

6,260

5,754

8.8
%

13.1
%

78551

44,595

76.1
%

75.0
%

CX-50 TTL

8,083

5,754

40.5
%

46.1
%

81,441

44,595

82.6
%

81.4
%

MX-30

0

0

-

-

-

100

-

-

CX-70

1,453

0

-

-

10678

0

-

-

CX-90

5,995

4,776

25.5
%

30.5
%

54676

30821

77.4
%

76.2
%

CARS

4,661

2,880

61.8
%

68.3
%

46,980

39,504

18.9
%

18.2
%

TRUCKS

35,540

36,638

(3.0)
%

0.9
%

377,402

323,850

16.5
%

15.8
%













TOTAL

40,201

39,518

1.7
%

5.8
%

424,382

363,354

16.8
%

16.0
%

























*Selling Days

25

26


308

306


























SOURCE Mazda North American Operations

MENAFN03012025003732001241ID1109053467


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search