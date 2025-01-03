Conscious Commerce Corporation Recognized As A Clutch Global Honouree And Champion For Fall 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

We attribute our consistent client satisfaction and our commitment to transparency to this achievement.

- Carson Perkins, Digital Brand Manager

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Conscious Commerce Corporation (CCC) is happy to announce that it has been recognized as both a 2024 Fall Global Award honouree and Champion by Clutch, the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers.

The Clutch Global Awards honourees are selected based on their industry expertise and ability to deliver scores calculated based on client feedback from thousands of reviews. In addition to earning a Clutch Global Award, CCC secured a spot among the 2024 Fall Clutch Champions - an exclusive group recognized for outstanding performance.

These distinctions recognize CCC as a top-rated leader in the digital marketing space based on our clients' satisfaction and high-quality service ratings.

"The most compelling stories of B2B excellence are told through verified client testimonials," said Tim Condon, Clutch's Chief Revenue Officer. "While each recognition alone is a significant achievement, companies that have earned both distinctions have demonstrated an extraordinary level of excellence. These dual honourees haven't just proven their expertise - they've shown an unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional results for their clients.”

Conscious Commerce Corporation has received accolades from prestigious platforms like UpCity and The Manifest, in addition to being recognized by Clutch as a 2024 Fall Global Award honouree and Champion. These awards collectively reinforce CCC's commitment to delivering exceptional digital marketing solutions tailored to our clients' needs. They highlight the trust and satisfaction of our clients, showcasing that CCC is not just a service provider but a collaborative partner dedicated to driving impactful results. These honours underscore the strong relationships we've built with our clients and our unwavering dedication to excellence.

ABOUT CONSCIOUS COMMERCE CORPORATION

Conscious Commerce Corporation (CCC) is a leading digital marketing agency dedicated to helping businesses achieve growth through customized strategies and innovative solutions. With expertise spanning SEO, social media, email marketing, and website development, CCC focuses on creating impactful campaigns that align with each client's unique goals. Recognized by platforms like Clutch, UpCity, and The Manifest for excellence in service, CCC emphasizes collaboration, transparency, and measurable results, making it a trusted partner for businesses looking to thrive in a competitive digital landscape.

ABOUT CLUTCH

Clutch empowers better business decisions as the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. More than 1 million business leaders start at Clutch each month to read in-depth client interviews and discover trusted agency partners to meet their business needs. Clutch has been honoured for the past 6 consecutive years as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company and by the Washington Business Journal as one of the 50 fastest-growing private companies in the DC metro area for 2023.

