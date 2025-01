Verve Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verve Therapeutics , a clinical-stage company developing a new class of genetic medicines for cardiovascular disease, today announced that on December 31, 2024, the company granted equity awards to one new employee, pursuant to the company's 2024 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan, as an inducement material to such new employee entering into employment with the company in accordance with Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The employee received an aggregate of 5,330 restricted stock units (RSUs). The RSUs will vest in equal annual installments on the first four anniversaries of January 1, 2025, subject to such employee's continued service with the company on each such vesting date.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERV) is a clinical-stage company developing a new class of genetic medicines for cardiovascular disease with the potential to transform treatment from chronic management to single-course gene editing medicines. The company's lead programs – VERVE-101, VERVE-102, and VERVE-201 – target genes that have been extensively validated as targets for lowering low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), a root cause of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD). VERVE-101 and VERVE-102 are designed to permanently turn off the PCSK9 gene in the liver and are being developed initially for heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) and ultimately to treat patients with established ASCVD who continue to be impacted by high LDL-C levels. VERVE-201 is designed to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver and is initially being developed for refractory hypercholesterolemia, where patients still have high LDL-C despite treatment with maximally tolerated standard of care therapies, and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH). For more information, please visit .

