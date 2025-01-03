(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Customers Bancorp, (“Customers Bancorp” or the“Company”) (NYSE: CUBI) for violations of the securities laws on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired Customers Bancorp common stock between March 1, 2024 and August 8, 2024, inclusive (the“Class Period”).

On December 2, 2024, a complaint was filed against the Company and certain of its current and former officers, alleging that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Customers Bancorp had inadequate anti-money laundering practices; (2) as a result, it was not in compliance with its legal obligations, which subjected it to heightened regulatory risk; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about Customers Bancorp's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.

When investors learned the truth, Customers Bancorp's common stock declined precipitously, injuring investors.

If you suffered a loss of more than $100,000 in Customers Bancorp's securities, and wish to participate, or learn more, click here , or please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email to Andrea Farah (...) or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. (...).

Any investor who wishes to serve as Lead Plaintiff must act before January 31, 2025 .

