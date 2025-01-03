Chubb Limited To Hold Its Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call On Wednesday, January 29, 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB ) will hold its fourth quarter call on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern.

The company expects to issue its fourth quarter earnings release and supplement after the closes on Tuesday, January 28, 2025. These documents will be available on the company's investor website at

or by dialing 877-400-4403 (within the United States) or 332-251-2601 (international), passcode 1641662. Please refer to the Chubb website under Events and Presentations for details. A replay will be available after the call at the same location. To listen to the replay, click here

to register and receive dial-in numbers.

About Chubb

Chubb is a world leader in insurance. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. The company is defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB ) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb employs approximately 40,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: .

