In Kherson Region, 24 Civilian Objects Were Damaged By Hostile Shelling During Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On January 3, at least 24 civilian objects were damaged by shelling in the Kherson region, and as of 5:30 p.m., six people were reported injured.

According to Ukrinform, the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram .

“A pre-trial investigation has been initiated in criminal proceedings over the commission of war crimes,” the statement reads.

According to the investigation, on January 3, 2025, the Russian military once again fired at settlements in the Kherson region using artillery, mortars and drones. As of 17:30, six civilians have been reported injured.

A civilian in Kherson sustained shrapnel wounds as a result of drone attacks, and two more people were injured in Antonivka. The enemy shelled the village of Monastyrske with artillery, injuring a woman and her 39-year-old son who were on the street. A woman was injured in Bilozerka under similar circumstances.

As noted, at least 24 civilian objects were damaged, including private houses, garages, and vehicles.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russians attacked a cyclist with a drone in the village of Antonivka, a suburb of Kherson.

In Kherson, a 59-year-old civilian was injured as a result of an explosive drop from a Russian drone.

Russian troops also fired on the villages of Monastyrske and Bilozerka in Kherson region, injuring a 39-year-old man, a 64-year-old woman and a 52-year-old woman.

Russian troops fired at a bus in the suburbs of Kherson, the vehicle was damaged, no passengers were injured.

An elderly woman was injured in an attack by a Russian drone in Antonivka, a suburb of Kherson.

