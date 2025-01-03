عربي


Pixalate Releases Top 100 Connected TV (CTV) Bundle ID Rankings For Global Open Programmatic Ad Spend On Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, And Apple TV In December 2024


1/3/2025 1:31:07 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A Bundle ID for Samsung TV Plus (g15147002586) led on the Samsung platform, while Bundle IDs for Hulu (com.hulu.plus.roku) led on Roku, Pluto TV (b00kdsgipk) on Amazon Fire TV, and Plex (383457673) on Apple TV

London, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the December 2024 Top 100 Most Popular Bundle IDs for Open Programmatic Connected TV (CTV) Advertising.

Pixalate analyzed more than 1.5 billion impressions across 5k+ CTV apps with open programmatic advertising to compile this research. The rankings are based on global open programmatic advertising data, as measured by Pixalate. The Bundle IDs are ranked after invalid traffic (IVT) is removed.

The reports also include the top 10 most popular Bundle IDs for each CTV platform in key regions, including North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa (EMEA), and Latin America (LATAM).

Key Findings:

  • On Amazon Fire TV , the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 87 distinct CTV apps
  • On Roku , the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 71 distinct CTV apps
  • On Apple TV, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 95 distinct CTV apps
  • On Samsung Smart TV , the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 80 distinct CTV apps

100 Most Popular Bundle IDs for programmatic advertising in CTV (December 2024)

Roku

Bundle ID App Name App Store ID Developer Name
Hulu 2285 Hulu LLC
74519 Pluto TV - Free Movies/Shows 74519 Pluto Inc.
552828 ViX: TV, Deportes y Noticias 552828 Univision Communications Inc.
43465 Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports 43465 fubo
151908 The Roku Channel 151908 Roku
NBA 73249 NBA Properties Inc
46041 Sling TV - Live Sports, News, Shows + Freestream 46041 Sling TV L.L.C.
41468 Tubi - Free Movies & TV 41468 Tubi, Inc
Food Network GO 75617 Scripps Networks LLC
145039 Watch OWN 145039 OWN LLC

Amazon Fire TV

Bundle ID App Name App Store ID Developer Name
b00kdsgipk Pluto TV - Watch Free Movies, Shows and Live TV B00KDSGIPK Pluto TV
b00e81o27y ESPN for Fire TV B00E81O27Y ESPN Distribution, Inc.
b019dchdzk Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports, Shows, Movies & News B019DCHDZK fuboTV
b075nthvjw Tubi: Watch Free Movies & TV Shows B075NTHVJW Tubi, Inc
b00i5vt8ky FOX Sports: Watch NFL, College Football & MLB B00I5VT8KY FOX Sports Media Group
b00odc5n80 Sling TV: Live Sports, News, Shows + Freestream B00ODC5N80 Sling TV LLC
b07bkpfxtj Philo: Shows, Movies, Live TV. B07BKPFXTJ PHILO
b01j62q632 DIRECTV B01J62Q632 DIRECTV
b00ub051na VH1 B00UB051NA VH1
b017jevtp4 HGTV GO B017JEVTP4 Scripps Networks, LLC

Apple TV

Bundle ID App Name App Store ID Developer Name
383457673 Plex: Watch Live TV and Movies 383457673 Plex Inc.
1508186374 Peacock TV: Stream TV & Movies 1508186374 Peacock TV LLC
487285735 Fandango at Home 487285735 VUDU, Inc.
307184892 CBS Sports App: Scores & News 307184892 CBS Interactive
905401434 Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports 905401434 fuboTV Inc.
317469184 ESPN: Live Sports & Scores 317469184 Disney
711074743 FanDuel Sports Network 711074743 Diamond Digital Group LLC
294056623 FOX Sports: Watch Live Games 294056623 FOX Sports Interactive
376038666 HGTV GO - Stream Live TV 376038666 Scripps Networks, LLC
493619333 MLB 493619333 MLB

Samsung Smart TV

Bundle ID App Name App Store ID Developer Name
g15147002586 SAMSUNG TV PLUS G15147002586 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
g17243010190 ESPN G17243010190 ESPN
g00002687241 Plex G00002687241 Plex, Inc.
g17198010041 Sling TV: Live TV, Sports, News + Freestream G17198010041 Sling TV L.L.C.
g18229011675 Pluto TV G18229011675 Pluto TV, Inc.
g15055001404 The Weather Channel G15055001404 The Weather Channel
g15115002089 Tubi - Free Movies & TV G15115002089 Tubi, Inc.
g18331012212 AMC G18331012212 AMC Networks
g18318012160 History G18318012160 A+E Networks
g19341014141 Fox Nation G19341014141 Fox News Network, LLC

Why is it important to see the top Bundle IDs for CTV apps?

In CTV advertising, programmatic advertisers use“Bundle IDs” to identify specific CTV apps. A lack of standardization around the syntax of Bundle IDs has led to confusion around targeting and measurement, creating a vulnerability that ad fraudsters can exploit.

Pixalate's Bundle ID to App Store ID mapping APIs can help by consistently handling Bundle IDs, ensuring accurate tracking, measurement, and reporting.

Additionally, the IAB Tech Lab has issued guidelines for using app IDs, and OpenRTB 2.6 has offered support for Channel and Network Objects information to avoid overloading the Bundle ID field.

Download the Top 100 CTV Bundle IDs in December for each platform here:

Samsung Smart TV
Amazon Fire TV
Apple TV
Roku

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT).

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Top 100 Most Popular Bundle IDs for CTV (the Report), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity in the time period studied.

CONTACT: Nina Talcott ...

