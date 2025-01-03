Patrick Lange Facilitates The Sale Of Middle Tennessee HVAC Company

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MADISON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Patrick Lange , well-known business broker with Business Modification Group , has successfully closed the sale of an HVAC company based in Middle Tennessee. In Lange's final transaction of 2024, it marks a near-record year for Business Modification Group and the HVAC industry.

"2024 was a year to remember. It's no longer a secret that HVAC sales and service is a great business. We're seeing interest from individuals looking to get in the business as well as private equity companies." Lange stated. The increased buyer competition is good news for heating and air company owners. Lange reports most companies he lists are going for very close to or even above the asking price. However, he cautions sellers that the sale price is only one deal component. Terms and other conditions matter too."

“We're looking forward to 2025 and have no reason to believe the market won't remain strong for sellers in the coming months.” he concluded.

