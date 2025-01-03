Iceland Seafood International Hf: Completes Auction Of Bills
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Iceland Seafood International hf. has concluded an offering of 3-month bills in the new series ICESEA 25 0407.
Total offers for bills in the auction amounted to ISK 1.520 million and offers were accepted for ISK 1.100 million at a simple rate of 9.69%. The bills are scheduled to be admitted to trading on nasdaq Iceland in the coming weeks.
