Coface SA: Half-Year Statement Of The Liquidity Agreement Of COFACE SA With ODDO BHF

Paris, 3 rd December 2025 – 17.45

Pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on abuse1

As per the liquidity contract granted by COFACE SA to ODDO BHF on COFACE SA shares (Code ISIN FR0010667147), the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as at 31 December 2024:



199,567 COFACE SA shares 1,515,181.1 Euros

As a reminder, on the date of signature of the contract, the following resources appeared in the dedicated liquidity account:



76,542 COFACE SA shares 2,171,235.67 Euros

During the period from 01/07/2024 to 31/12/2024 were executed:



Buy transactions: 3,228 Sell transactions: 3,272

During the same period, the traded volumes represented:



Buy transactions: 1,289,523 shares for 18,492,397.22 Euros Sell transactions: 1,267,629 shares for 18,219,701.97 Euros

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2025

(subject to change)

FY-2024 results: 20 February 2025 (after market close)

Q1-2025 results: 5 May 2025 (after market close)

Annual General Shareholders' Meeting: 14 May 2025

H1-2025 results: 31 July 2025 (after market close)

9M-2025 results: 3 November 2025 (after market close)

