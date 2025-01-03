VALNEVA Declaration Of Shares And Voting Rights: December 31, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VALNEVA Declaration of shares and rights

December 31, 2024

__________________________________________________________________________________________ Company name: VALNEVA

Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)

Regulated of Euronext Paris - Compartment B Declaration date: January 3, 2025

Number of shares

composing the share capital of Valneva Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights* Description of the change Date on which this change was recognized Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**

162,521,524



ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each 178,404,975

Transfer into bearer form of 300 shares with double voting rights



Sale of 150 shares with double voting rights



Definitive attribution of 27,521 free ordinary shares



Double voting rights granted on 6,177 ordinary shares

December 2, 2024



December 5, 2024



December 6, 2024



Between December 1 & 28, 2024 178,280,653

___________________________

* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.

** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.

