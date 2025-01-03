Statement From The American Muslim & Multifaith Women's Empowerment Council On The Terrorist Attack In New Orleans

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The American Muslim and Multifaith Women's Empowerment Council (AMMWEC ) is deeply saddened and outraged by the recent attack in New Orleans, which has claimed innocent lives and shaken the country. AMMWEC sends condolences to the and their families, as well as to all those impacted by this senseless act of violence. AMMWEC stands in solidarity with the people of New Orleans as they grieve and seek answers in the face of this despicable act.



At AMMWEC, we remain committed to addressing the root causes of extremism through education, dialogue, and empowerment. Empowering women and fostering interfaith understanding are essential tools in building resilient communities that reject violence in all its forms.



AMMWEC also recognizes the importance of collaboration. In this critical time, we urge all faith and community leaders to work together to address the divisions and grievances that extremists seek to exploit. Violence against any community is violence against all, and we must stand united in the face of such threats.



AMMWEC President Anila Ali remarked“I have been sounding a warning about rising extremism. As a new presidential administration comes to power, I reiterate the need to work together with leaders who can be effective bridges for peace in their communities and beyond. This will also serve to protect the Muslim community for whom these acts do not represent our faith.”



As we mourn this tragedy, AMMWEC remains resolute in our mission to counter extremism and build bridges of understanding.

