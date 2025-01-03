(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bioinformatics Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report contains a comprehensive listing of 899 bioinformatic deals announced since 2019 including terms where available including links to deal records of actual bioinformatic partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties.

In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Bioinformatic Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the bioinformatic deals entered into by the world's leading biopharma companies.



Understand deal trends since 2019

Browse bioinformatic collaboration and licensing deals

Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions

Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties

Directory of deals by company A-Z, deal type and therapy area

Leading deals by value

Most active dealmakers

Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction

Access contract documents - insights into deal structures

Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies Save hundreds of hours of research time

Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of bioinformatic deals from 2019 to 2024. The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter bioinformatic deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes. The report includes collaboration, development, research and licensing deals.

The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of bioinformatic dealmaking.

Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report.

Chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in bioinformatic dealmaking since 2019.

Chapter 3 provides an overview of the leading bioinformatic deals since 2019. Deals are listed by headline value.

Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active companies in bioinformatic dealmaking with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of bioinformatic deals, as well as contract documents available in the public domain.

Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of bioinformatic deals signed and announced since Jan 2019, where a contract document is available in the public domain.

Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of bioinformatic partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2019. The chapter is organized by specific bioinformatic technology type in focus.

The report also includes numerous table and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in bioinformatic deal making since 2019.

In addition, a comprehensive deal directory is provided organized by company A-Z, deal type and therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

Report Scope

Bioinformatic Collaboration and Licensing Deals includes:



Trends in bioinformatic dealmaking in the biopharma industry

Directory of bioinformatic deal records covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology

The leading bioinformatic deals by value Most active bioinformatic licensing dealmakers

Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:



What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type? Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Trends in bioinformatic dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Bioinformatic deals over the years

2.3. Most active bioinformatic dealmakers

2.4. Bioinformatic deals by deal type

2.5. Bioinformatic deals by therapy area

2.6. Bioinformatic deals by industry sector

2.7. Deal terms for bioinformatic deals

2.7.1 Bioinformatic deals headline values

2.7.2 Bioinformatic deal upfront payments

2.7.3 Bioinformatic deal milestone payments

2.7.4 Bioinformatic royalty rates

Chapter 3 - Leading bioinformatic deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top bioinformatic deals by value

Chapter 4 - Most active bioinformatic dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active bioinformatic dealmakers

4.3. Most active bioinformatic deals company profiles

Chapter 5 - Bioinformatic contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Bioinformatic contracts dealmaking directory

Chapter 6 - Bioinformatic dealmaking by technology type

Deal directory

Deal directory - Bioinformatic deals by company A-Z

Deal directory - Bioinformatic deals by deal type

Deal directory - Bioinformatic deals by therapy area

