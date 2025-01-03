عربي


Landsbankinn Hf.: Domestic Issue Calendar For 2025


1/3/2025 10:45:45 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Attached is a schedule of Landsbankinn's covered bond auctions in the domestic market in 2025.

Landsbankinn will explore other funding opportunities in the domestic market with the aim of diversifying the funding base. The timing and amount of such issuance will depend on market conditions and general investor interest.

Landsbankinn reserves the right to make changes to the schedule for 2025 at its own discretion without prior notice.

