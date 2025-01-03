Good + West Residential Wins MHN Excellence Award For Design And Development In Single Family Rentals For Perch Denton

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)















DENTON, Texas, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good + West Residential is proud to announce that its latest development, Perch Denton , has been honored with the Multi-Housing News (MHN) Excellence Award for Design and Development in Single Family Rentals. The prestigious award was presented at a ceremony in New York, NY, on December 5, 2024. The MHN Excellence Awards recognize the multifamily industry's most outstanding people, companies, and properties.

Good + West Residential, a real estate development firm based in Austin, TX, specializes in multifamily and build-to-rent projects across major Texas markets. Known for its passion for interior design, the firm integrates stylish and functional elements into each development. Perch Denton was developed in partnership with Montgomery Street Partners and Capital Square, and is managed by Willow Bridge Property Company, a leader in the rental space.

The 195-unit single-family rental community was designed with modern living in mind. Each home features private fenced yards with complimentary yard maintenance. Inside, residents enjoy 10+ foot ceilings, abundant natural light, contemporary kitchens, mudrooms, ample storage, and hardwood-style flooring.

Community amenities at Perch Denton offer the perfect blend of single-family living with the benefits of a rental community. Residents have access to a community pool and pavilion, a fitness center with cardio and strength equipment, a spacious clubroom, covered parking, and EV-ready private garages. The pet-friendly community is surrounded by walking trails and local parks, and it also offers exclusive access to a dog park, pickleball court, grilling areas, a game lawn, a coffee lounge, smart intercoms, and access-controlled gates.

"We are honored to receive the MHN Excellence Award for Design and Development in Single Family Rentals," said Elizabeth Good, Partner at Good + West Residential. "From the outset, we envisioned Perch Denton as a unique living experience for our residents, and it's exciting to see them enjoying the community we've created."

For more information, please visit perchdenton.com .

About Good + West Residential

Good + West Residential brings over 40 years of combined experience to real estate development, specializing in multifamily and build-to-rent communities in Texas. Founded by Elizabeth Good and David West, the firm focuses on blending a passion for interior design with a disciplined approach to budget to create value for both its partners and residents. Good + West has delivered more than 1,100 multifamily and BTR units in DFW and Austin with over 1,000 units in the pipeline.

Good + West is committed to thoughtful design and creating communities where people love to live. Based in Austin, Good + West work with their partners to develop spaces that are as valuable as they are vibrant. To learn more, visit .

About Montgomery Street Partners

Founded in 2013, Montgomery Street Partners is a diversified commercial real estate investment firm that invests across property types and geographies. MSP's primary investment strategy is to build fully integrated real estate companies by pursuing programmatic GP Equity Co-Investments with a select number of established operating partners within a well-defined niche real estate sector. Additionally, MSP pursues entity/corporate-level investments in existing real estate operating companies, as well as starting new operating companies with seasoned industry executives. Since launching its discretionary investment fund business in 2015, MSP has acquired $7.3 billion of real estate assets and currently has investment capacity for over $2 billion of additional investments.

About Capital Square

Capital Square is a vertically integrated national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges, qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion and a real estate investment trust (REIT). The company is also an active developer and manager of multifamily communities. Since 2012, Capital Square has completed more than $7.9 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square's mixed-used development projects total over 2,000 apartment units with a total development value in excess of $870 million, and Capital Square Living, the firm's property management division, now manages over 11,000 apartments across multiple states. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services – including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management and disposition – for a growing number of high-net-worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. The company has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the nation for eight consecutive years. Learn more at .

About Willow Bridge Property Company

Founded in 1965 by Mack Pogue as Lincoln Property Company, Willow Bridge Property Company is one of the United States' most respected full service residential property companies, operating a successful portfolio in 75 markets. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Willow Bridge proudly employs over 4,500 team members, has built over 200,000 apartments and manages 200,000 units for its clients. To learn more, visit .

