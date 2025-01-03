Addison Reserve Country Club's Rees Jones Reimagined Golf Experience Is Complete

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Practice Facilities Enhanced Design

Golf Course Renovation Project at Addison Reserve Country Club is Complete

- Rees JonesDELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Addison Reserve Country Club in Delray Beach, Fl announces the completion of the $24M golf course renovation project. Phase one of the project that commenced in the spring of 2023 included the renovation of the practice facilities and the 9-hole Trepidation course. Phase One was completed in the fall of 2023. Phase Two, which included the renovation of the two 9-hole courses Redemption and Salvation, was completed in November 2024.Renowned golf course architect Rees Jones and his design team completely reimagined the golf experience at Addison Reserve by elevating the courses and practice areas to true championship status. "The newly redesigned Addison Reserve 27-hole golf course was created so that each hole offers a distinct challenge and character. The golf holes have a visual appeal while being strategic to play. Players of all skill levels will enjoy playing this course on a continuing basis." ~ Rees Jones“The project also included the creation of a Par 3 short course within it to allow players to enjoy the golf course from a totally different perspective. Many members have used it during days when we are cart path only, as well as late in the day for friendly competition. Florida State Golf Association rated the short course tees to allow members to post their scores after playing matches and rounds with their friends. This gives newer players and juniors the chance to experience the golf course in a shorter set of tees without being intimidated,” Kevin Baldizar, Director of Golf.Addison Reserve Golf Course Maintenance Director Josh Fleisher oversaw the project for the club, and he and his staff worked alongside Rees Jones, Steve Weisser and the design team at Rees Jones, Inc . Josh had this to share,“It was a pleasure to work with Rees and Steve, and Steve Crotty, lead shaper on the project. All the contractors involved in the project came together to create an elevated standard of golf at Addison. These three unique courses will be enjoyed by members and their families for years to come.”CEO & General Manager Michael J. McCarthy shared with the membership at the grand opening,“Today is a day of celebration as we mark the reopening of all three of our golf courses. I would like to congratulate the entire membership and all our team members that were involved in executing the magnificent golf course restoration project. Thanks to Rees Jones, Addison now offers championship-level golf courses that stand among the best. These courses complement our other world-class amenities and are something our current and future members truly deserve. It has been an incredible journey to lead this project, and I couldn't be happier for all of you. Go have fun, enjoy.”Addison Reserve Country Club is located in Delray Beach, FL. ( )Contact Denise Saari for more information (561 455 1201)

Denise Saari

Addison Reserve Country Club

+1 561-455-1201

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.