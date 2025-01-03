Sierra Leone’S President Julius Maada Bio Commissions Cold Chain Facility And Ambulance Services In Bonthe District To Strengthen Healthcare Delivery

(MENAFN- APO Group)

In a significant move toward enhancing healthcare delivery, His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio has officially commissioned a cold chain facility for the Bonthe District Management Team and launched the National Emergency Medical Services (NEMS) program. These initiatives are part of the government's Quality Essential Health Service and System Support project.

President Bio expressed his gratitude to the health sector management team and donor partners for their collaborative efforts in advancing healthcare. He emphasized that the cold chain facility will play a pivotal role in supporting healthcare delivery in Bonthe and serve as a model for replication in other districts nationwide. Highlighting Sierra Leone's outstanding immunization record, which has earned global recognition, the President attributed this achievement to infrastructure investments like cold chain facilities and the dedication of healthcare workers ensuring timely vaccination for every child in the country.

The President underscored the importance of equitable healthcare access, stating,“Throughout our lives, we need a well-structured healthcare service that addresses our needs irrespective of region, tribal affiliation, color, or sex.” He commended the Ministry of Health for operationalizing the facility and emphasized that the newly introduced ambulance services would reduce emergency response times, facilitate timely referrals, and ultimately save more lives.

Dr. Songor Koedoyoma, Acting Chief Executive Officer of NEMS, briefed the President on the organization's commitment to ensuring that its services remain reliable and trustworthy. He announced the deployment of 14 brand-new, fully equipped ambulances across five districts. These ambulances, equipped with fuel and staffed by healthcare workers, aim to significantly improve response times while minimizing downtime through efficient maintenance practices.

Dr. Desmond Maada Kangbai, EPI Program Manager, lauded the government's consistent immunization efforts, revealing a nationwide coverage rate of 95% over recent years. He highlighted the importance of the cold chain facility in expanding vaccine storage capacity and preventing stockouts, ensuring vaccines are maintained at optimal temperatures for distribution to health facilities.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Austin Demby, commended President Bio's visionary leadership in transforming the healthcare sector. He noted a national immunization rate exceeding 90% over the past five years, a marked decline in maternal deaths, and a 30% reduction in infant mortality. He assured that the new facilities would help achieve the goal of zero preventable maternal and child deaths nationwide.

In addition to the healthcare initiatives, President Bio conducted a working visit to various ongoing projects in the district. These included construction sites for the Government Training Institute, a bridge, and boarding facilities for nurses in Mattru, allowing him to assess progress firsthand.

