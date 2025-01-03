Continued Reporting Of 2025 Prescription Drug Price Changes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

January 2025 Prescription Drug Price Changes Show Notable Variations Across Therapeutic Categories

FAYETTEVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Continued analysis of January 2025 prescription drug price adjustments reveals significant variations across manufacturers and therapeutic categories, with changes ranging from price decreases to double-digit increases in select segments.Key Findings by Therapeutic Category:Cell and Gene Therapies:.Juno/Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY): BREYANZI (9.0% increase).Celgene/Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY): ABECMA (6.0% increase).Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ: KRYS): VYJUVEK (2.0% increase)Vaccines and Immunological Products:.Sanofi-Pasteur (NASDAQ: SNY): Notable increases across portfolio including YF-VAX (9.0%), TENIVAC (9.01%), and IPOL (5.0%).GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK): SHINGRIX (8.9% increase), BEXSERO (6.0% increase).MSP Vaccine: VAXELIS (3.97% increase)Hospital and Specialty Products:.ICU Medical Inc (NASDAQ: ICUI): Significant increases across portfolio, averaging 75.90 % across multiple products.Hospira/Pfizer: Average increase of 17.94% across 20 products.Leadiant Biosciences (Private): Average increase of 17.22% across portfolioRare Disease and Specialty Medications:.Travere/Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MIRM): CHENODAL (15.54% increase).SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SWTX): OGSIVEO (8.0% increase).Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPRX): FIRDAPSE (8.12% increase)Analysis shows distinct pricing patterns across different therapeutic areas:1.Hospital Products: The most significant increases were observed in hospital-based products, particularly from ICU Medical and Hospira/Pfizer, with increases ranging from 10% to over 75% for certain products.2.Vaccines: Manufacturers implemented varied increases, with some products seeing increases up to 9%, while others maintained more modest adjustments in the 3-6% range.3.Specialty Medications: Price changes for specialty and rare disease medications showed considerable variation, with several products seeing increases above 8%.4.Maintenance Medications: Most chronic disease medications saw more modest increases, typically in the 2-5% range, with some notable exceptions.Some manufacturers, including Merck Sharp & Dohme (NYSE: MRK), implemented significant price decreases, particularly in their diabetes portfolio, with reductions of approximately 42% for products such as JANUVIA and JANUMET. These substantial reductions come as multiple manufacturers adjust pricing strategies in response to increased competition from GLP-1 diabetes medications and following the implementation of Medicare drug price negotiations under the Inflation Reduction Act. JANUVIA is among the first ten drugs selected for Medicare price negotiations starting in 2026.Please note that these price changes affect list prices, or Wholesale Acquisition Cost** (WAC), that are set by the drug manufacturers without taking into account rebates, insurance, and other discounts that may be available.Source: AnalySource® as of December 31, 2024 - Reprinted with permission by First Databank, Inc. All rights reserved. © 2025** First Databank, Inc Drug Pricing Policy:About DMD America, Inc.AnalySource® is a registered trademark and drug pricing data solution service of DMD America, Inc. Since 1996, data has been made available in cooperation with First Databank, Inc., a subsidiary of the Hearst Corporation. Our service is licensed by subscription, with global clients including biotech, pharmaceuticals, government agencies, consultancies, academia, and more.About First Databank (FDB)First Databank (FDB) is the leading provider of drug and medical device knowledge that helps healthcare professionals make precise decisions. We empower our information system developer partners to deliver valuable, useful, and differentiated solutions used by millions of clinicians, business associates, and patients every day. For more than four decades, our medical knowledge has helped improve patient safety, operational efficiency, and healthcare outcomes. For a complete look at our solutions and services, please visit .

