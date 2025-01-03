Multilane Paves The Way For Cost-Effective 448Gbps/Lane Testing With New Line Of 1.0Mm RF Interconnects

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Leading test and measurement company MultiLane announced the launch of their latest line of 1.0mm RF interconnects for 448Gbps/lane. These interconnects follow the strong initial offering by the company, whose lines of connectors for 112Gbps/lane and 224Gbps/lane have paved the way for test and measurement innovations both within the company and in the at large.



The latest 1.0mm RF Interconnects line currently covers board mount connectors, cable assemblies, adapters, and terminators. Rated for a frequency of 110GHz, these 1.0mm connectors will be able to handle preliminary testing for 448Gbps/lane systems, enabling the HSIO industry to navigate the upcoming generation with greater ease.



“We are very pleased to be able to provide the industry with some truly pioneering innovations in our 448G interconnects,” said Toufic Hatem, Interconnect Business Unit Manager at MultiLane.“MultiLane's interconnect branch has laid some strong foundations both for the company's broader offerings and the HSIO industry at large. We are proud to have been able to follow up with an extremely cost-effective set of solutions to help drive development past the 224G generation.”



The HSIO industry is facing highly accelerated development and deployment cycles for ever-faster solutions to address the needs of high-speed networks and AI clusters. Even as 224Gbps/lane begins to move from development into full deployment, securing an early start on the next generation of HSIO technology will provide companies with a crucial edge for keeping pace with demand.



About MultiLane



MultiLane Inc. is a leading provider of High-Speed IO and Data Center Interconnect test solutions from 10G to 800G. Products include BERTs, TDR, optical and electrical oscilloscopes, optical switch boxes, and a host of MSA-compliant development tools for QSFP-DD, OSFP, OSFP-XD and other leading standards. MultiLane's products are used to test semiconductors, DACs, AOCs, active cables, optical transceivers, and system switch cards. MultiLane also offers compliance and interoperability test services along with highspeed design consultation and development services.

