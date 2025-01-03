(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

National PACE Association: Major Step Toward Changing How We Provide Care for Seniors

WASHINGTON, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National PACE Association (NPA) today said that President Biden's signing of the Senator Elizabeth Dole 21st Century Veterans Healthcare and Benefits Improvement Act gives veterans increased access to the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) across the nation demonstrates an innovative model of care for all seniors.

"This bill will dramatically expand the options available to our veterans who want to age in place," said Shawn Bloom, president and CEO of

NPA. "Moving forward, there are a myriad of additional actions that Congress can take to easily implement PACE for hundreds of thousands of additional seniors and their families who would benefit from PACE."

PACE is a Medicare and Medicaid program that allows seniors with a nursing home-level of need to be cared for while remaining living in their own homes. PACE reduces costs for state Medicaid budgets when compared to nursing homes.

Providing care at home and in the community not only enhances the quality of life for veterans, their families and their caregivers, but also reduces VA health expenditures. Generally, the cost of

HCBS is notably less than institutional care. Further, the VA has found that the use of HCBS creates additional savings by either delaying admission to a nursing home or avoiding such an admission altogether as well as lowering the risk of preventable hospitalizations.

"Further expansion of PACE enjoys bipartisan support," Bloom said, "because it is a model of care that works economically and toward the benefit of the health of our seniors. PACE saves state Medicaid funds as it keeps seniors out of nursing homes. As a result of living in their homes, they enjoy a better quality of life with fewer emergency room and hospital visits. We urge Congress to take up these additional matters, such as removing the significant barrier

created by the high cost of PACE Part D prescription benefits for older adults covered just by Medicare."

The National PACE Association (NPA) works to advance the efforts of PACE programs, which coordinate and provide preventive, primary, acute and long-term care services so older individuals can continue living in the community. The PACE model of care is centered on the belief that it is better for the well-being of seniors with chronic care needs and their families to be served in the community whenever possible. For more information, visit

and follow @TweetNPA

