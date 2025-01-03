Dublin, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Synthetic by Technology, Type, Application, Deployment Mode - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Synthetic Media Market grew from USD 4.33 billion in 2023 to USD 4.89 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 13.35%, reaching USD 10.41 billion by 2030.



Growth factors influencing the market include the rapid evolution of machine learning algorithms, increasing investment in AI R&D, and demand for scalable creative processes. Opportunities lie particularly in hyper-personalized content creation, with potential for development of niche platforms harnessing these capabilities. However, challenges persist, including ethical concerns around misinformation through deepfakes, regulatory ambiguities, and proprietary barriers limiting technology dissemination. Addressing these challenges involves encouraging ethical AI practices and advancing transparency in AI-generated content.

To capitalize on emerging opportunities, businesses should focus on innovation areas such as improving AI's creative capabilities, developing AI tools that simplify complex creative workflows, and enhancing synthetic voice technologies. Collaborative alliances with AI startups can fuel breakthroughs in enhancing production efficiency. Additionally, market participants should advocate for and develop robust AI governance frameworks to mitigate ethical and legal concerns, essential for maintaining consumer trust and ensuring sustainable market expansion.

Overall, the synthetic media market exhibits an innovative and rapidly evolving nature. Companies poised to invest in technological enhancements and ethical uses of synthetic media are likely best positioned to harness its transformative potential, ensuring sustained growth and market relevance amid ongoing technological advancements and societal shifts.

Key Company Profiles

The report delves into recent significant developments in the Synthetic Media Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. The leading players in the Synthetic Media market, which are profiled in this report, include:



Adobe Inc.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Cluep Inc.

Colossyan Creator

Converseon, Inc.

Deep Voodoo

Deepbrain AI

Google LLC by Alphabet Inc.

Hootsuite Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

iProov

Meltwater

Meta Platforms, Inc.

Midjourney

NetBase Quid

OpusClip

Pareto, inc.

Rask AI

Salesforce, Inc.

SensorTower, Inc.

Sprinklr, Inc.

Sprout Social, Inc.

SYNTAX + MOTION

Synthesia Limited Unmetric

Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Synthetic Media Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:



Technology



Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning



Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality



Computer Graphics & Visual Effects



Generative Adversarial Networks

Natural Language Processing

Type



Text-to-Image



Text-to-Video

Voice Synthesis & Modification

Application



Advertising & Marketing



Education & Training



Entertainment & Gaming

Journalism

Deployment Mode



Cloud-Based



Hybrid On-Premises



Region



Americas





Argentina





Brazil





Canada





Mexico



United States



Asia-Pacific





Australia





China





India





Indonesia





Japan





Malaysia





Philippines





Singapore





South Korea





Taiwan





Thailand



Vietnam



Europe, Middle East & Africa





Denmark





Egypt





Finland





France





Germany





Israel





Italy





Netherlands





Nigeria





Norway





Poland





Qatar





Russia





Saudi Arabia





South Africa





Spain





Sweden





Switzerland





Turkey





United Arab Emirates United Kingdom

