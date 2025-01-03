P&C Solution To Showcase Advanced AR Glasses, METALENSE 2, At CES 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- P&C Solution , an innovative provider of XR solutions, has announced its participation in the upcoming Consumer Show(CES) 2025, taking place from January 7th to 10th in Las Vegas. At the event, the company will unveil its latest innovation, the METALENSE 2, an advanced augmented reality (AR) glass that offers an immersive XR experience.Building upon the success of its predecessor, the CES 2023 Innovation Award-winning METALENSE, the METALENSE 2 features a significant performance upgrade through the integration of Qualcomm's Spaces platform. With the powerful Metacore 2.0, the METALENSE 2 delivers exceptional performance and a stunning QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution, providing users with an incredibly immersive XR experience.Designed with user comfort in mind, the METALENSE 2 boasts an ergonomic design for extended wear. Additionally, the easily replaceable battery ensures uninterrupted usage. With support for various wireless data communication methods, including LTE, users can enjoy seamless XR experiences anytime, anywhere."The METALENSE 2 sets a new standard for AR glasses," said a representative from P&C Solution. "We are confident that our XR total solution will drive innovation across various industries."P&C Solution will be showcasing the enhanced METALENSE 2 at booth #16153 in the Las Vegas Convention Center.For more details contact P&C Solution Co., Ltd. at +82-2-528-6000/+82-70-8880-0316, email ... or visit

