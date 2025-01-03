Axial Spondyloarthritis Market Set For Rapid Growth: Opportunities For Pharma Companies With Emerging Therapies By 2034

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Companies like Janssen, Pfizer, UCB, Amgen, and AbbVie are advancing axial spondyloarthritis treatments, focusing on improving symptoms and patient outcomes.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DelveInsight's“Axial spondyloarthritis Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034” report offers an in-depth understanding of Axial spondyloarthritis, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as Axial spondyloarthritis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The latest healthcare forecast report delivers a comprehensive analysis of axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA), offering critical insights into prevalence, revenue trends, and evolving axial spondyloarthritis treatment options. The report discusses key statistics, including current and projected market sizes, while also delving into axial spondyloarthritis symptoms and their impact on patients' quality of life.

It evaluates the progress and effectiveness of emerging therapies for axial spondyloarthritis, alongside an in-depth examination of the clinical trial landscape. This includes a detailed review of ongoing and upcoming studies that are set to shape the future of axial spondyloarthritis treatment. With its rich data and forward-looking insights, this report serves as an indispensable resource for understanding market dynamics and advancements in the field of axial spondyloarthritis.

Some of the key insights of Axial spondyloarthritis Market Report:

. The total prevalent population of axial spondyloarthritis in the 7MM was approximately 4.575 million in 2023.

. The diagnosed population of non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis in the US was around 569,000 cases in 2023.

. Among EU4 and the UK, Germany reported the highest number of prevalent axial spondyloarthritis cases in 2023, followed by Spain.

. The total market size for axial spondyloarthritis therapies in 2023 was approximately USD 9 million, dominated by conventional treatments.

. The US FDA has approved CIMZIA by UCB, TALTZ by Eli Lilly, COSENTYX by Novartis, and RINVOQ by AbbVie for treating both r-axSpA and nr-axSpA.

. For ankylosing spondylitis, FDA-approved therapies include SIMPONI by Janssen, XELJANZ by Pfizer, and ENBREL by Amgen.

. In Japan, LUMICEF has been approved for treating both r-axSpA and nr-axSpA.

. In September 2024, UCB's BIMZELX was approved by the FDA for treating PsA, nr-axSpA, and AS.

. In June 2024, Eli Lilly's TALTZ received FDA approval for treating active nr-axSpA.

. Emerging therapies in the Axial spondyloarthritis pipeline include SIMPONI, XELJANZ, CIMZIA, ENBREL, RINVOQ, COSENTYX, TALTZ, LUMICEF, and BIMZELX, among others.

. Leading companies driving advancements in axial spondyloarthritis treatment market include Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, UCB Biopharma, Amgen, AbbVie, Novartis, Eli Lilly and Company, Kyowa Kirin, and others.

Axial spondyloarthritis Overview

Axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA) is a chronic inflammatory disease that primarily affects the spine and sacroiliac joints, causing significant axial spondyloarthritis symptoms such as back pain, stiffness, and fatigue. The disease includes both radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (r-axSpA) and non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA), with the latter being harder to diagnose due to the absence of visible joint damage. Axial spondyloarthritis treatment has evolved significantly with therapies like CIMZIA, TALTZ, COSENTYX, and RINVOQ approved for treating r-axSpA and nr-axSpA. Emerging therapies, including BIMZELX and TALTZ, are expected to improve treatment outcomes further. The market for axial spondyloarthritis therapies is growing, driven by leading companies like Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, UCB Biopharma, Amgen, AbbVie, Novartis, Eli Lilly, and Kyowa Kirin, who are advancing axial spondyloarthritis treatment options to meet the evolving needs of patients worldwide.

Axial spondyloarthritis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section offers an overview of historical, current, and projected trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps identify the factors influencing these trends by examining various studies and perspectives from key opinion leaders. Additionally, the section provides an in-depth analysis of the diagnosed patient population and future trends.

Axial spondyloarthritis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Axial spondyloarthritis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

. Total Prevalent Cases of Axial Spondyloarthritis in the 7MM

. Total Diagnosed Cases of Axial Spondyloarthritis in the 7MM

. Gender-specific Cases of Axial Spondyloarthritis in the 7MM

. Gene-specific Cases of Axial Spondyloarthritis in the 7MM

. Age-specific Cases of Axial Spondyloarthritis in the 7MM

. Total Treated Cases of Axial Spondyloarthritis in the 7MM

Axial spondyloarthritis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drug uptake section examines the adoption rates of newly launched and upcoming Axial spondyloarthritis drugs over the study period. It analyzes the uptake of these treatments, evaluating how patients adopt these therapies and the sales performance of each drug. This section offers a comprehensive look at the factors influencing the acceptance and success of Axial spondyloarthritis treatments in the market.

In addition, the therapeutics assessment section highlights the Axial spondyloarthritis drugs that have experienced the fastest uptake. It delves into the key drivers behind their widespread use and provides a market share comparison among these drugs. This section helps identify which therapies are gaining traction and the reasons behind their rapid adoption.

The report further explores the Axial spondyloarthritis pipeline, providing insights into therapeutic candidates at different stages of development. It identifies the key companies involved in creating targeted Axial spondyloarthritis treatments. The report also covers recent developments in the field, including collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, licensing agreements, and other significant updates on emerging therapies for Axial spondyloarthritis.

Axial spondyloarthritis Market Outlook

The axial spondyloarthritis market is expected to experience substantial growth from 2024, driven by the increasing prevalence of the disease and advancements in axial spondyloarthritis treatment. The United States holds the largest share of the axial spondyloarthritis treatment market, outpacing other regions such as the EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Among the EU4 and the UK, Germany has the largest market size, followed by Spain, while France accounts for the smallest market size. In 2023, the total market size for axial spondyloarthritis therapies was approximately USD 9 million, with conventional treatments commanding the largest share. As new therapies enter the market, including biologics and targeted treatments, the axial spondyloarthritis market outlook is poised for significant expansion, particularly with the increasing adoption of advanced treatment options for both r-axSpA and nr-axSpA.

Axial spondyloarthritis Market Drivers

. Advancements in Treatment: New therapies like COSENTYX and BIMZELX are improving patient outcomes and driving market growth.

. Growing Awareness: Increasing awareness and early diagnosis lead to earlier interventions, boosting treatment adoption.

Axial spondyloarthritis Market Barriers

. High Treatment Costs: The expensive nature of biologic therapies limits patient access, especially in low-income regions.

. Delayed Diagnosis: Late diagnosis due to gradual symptoms and lack of early markers hampers timely treatment.

Scope of the Axial spondyloarthritis Market Report

. Study Period: 2020–2034

. Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

. Key Axial spondyloarthritis Companies: Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, UCB Biopharma, Amgen, AbbVie, Novartis, Eli Lilly and Company, Kyowa Kirin, and others.

. Key Axial spondyloarthritis Therapies: SIMPONI, XELJANZ, CIMZIA, ENBREL, RINVOQ, COSENTYX, TALTZ, LUMICEF, BIMZELX, and others.

. Axial spondyloarthritis Therapeutic Assessment: Axial spondyloarthritis currently marketed, and Axial spondyloarthritis emerging therapies

. Axial spondyloarthritis Market Dynamics: Axial spondyloarthritis market drivers and Axial spondyloarthritis market barriers

. Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

. Axial spondyloarthritis Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Axial spondyloarthritis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Axial spondyloarthritis Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Axial spondyloarthritis

3. SWOT analysis of Axial spondyloarthritis

4. Axial spondyloarthritis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Axial spondyloarthritis Market Overview at a Glance

6. Axial spondyloarthritis Disease Background and Overview

7. Axial spondyloarthritis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Axial spondyloarthritis

9. Axial spondyloarthritis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Axial spondyloarthritis Unmet Needs

11. Axial spondyloarthritis Emerging Therapies

12. Axial spondyloarthritis Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Axial spondyloarthritis Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Axial spondyloarthritis Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Axial spondyloarthritis Market Drivers

16. Axial spondyloarthritis Market Barriers

17. Axial spondyloarthritis Appendix

18. Axial spondyloarthritis Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

