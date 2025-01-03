Pacemakers Market To Register Incremental Growth At A CAGR Of ~5.85% By 2030 Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Global Pacemakers Size

Pacemakers Market

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Global Pacemakers Market was valued at USD 4.88 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.85% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030, to reach USD 6.84 billion by 2030. The demand for pacemakers is primarily motivated due to the rise in cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), superior outcomes of sudden cardiac arrests, and growing technological advancements among others during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from the Pacemakers Market Report

.In December 2024:- NCH Healthcare System, Inc. dba Naples Comprehensive Health and dba NCH- This is a prospective, randomized controlled (1:1) multicenter trial. The pilot study will be conducted up to three clinical sites in the United States. The primary purpose of this study is to compare the overall safety and efficacy between the leadless pacemaker and left bundle area pacing.

.On September 17, 2024, Boston Scientific Corporation received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval to expand the indication for the current-generation INGEVITYTM+ Pacing Leads, which are thin wires placed inside the heart and connected to an implantable device. The approval now includes conduction system pacing (CSP) and sensing of the left bundle branch area (LBBA) when connected to a single- or dual-chamber pacemaker.

.As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the Global Pacemakers Market during the forecast period.

.The leading Pacemakers Companies such as Medtronic, Inc., St. Jude Medical, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, LivaNova PLC, Shree Pacetronix Ltd., OSCOR Inc., MEDICO S.p.A., Lepu Medical Technology Co. Ltd., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, and others.

To read more about the latest highlights related to the Pacemakers Market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Pacemakers Market Report

Pacemakers Overview

A pacemaker is a small device placed in the chest or abdomen to help control abnormal heart rhythms. This device uses electrical pulses to prompt the heart to beat at a normal rate. A pacemaker can relieve some arrhythmia symptoms, such as fatigue and fainting. It can also help a person who has abnormal heart rhythms resume a more active lifestyle.

Pacemakers Market Dynamics

One of the key factors influencing the growth of the pacemakers market is the increasing prevalence of various cardiovascular diseases across the globe. According to the American Heart Association 2022, globally, about 244.1 million people were living with coronary (ischemic) heart disease in 2020. As per the data provided by British Heart Foundation 2022, worldwide around 550 million were living with heart and circulatory diseases in 2019 and this includes about 290 million women and around 260 million men. The source mentioned above further stated that coronary (ischemic) heart disease (200 million cases), peripheral arterial (vascular) disease (110 million cases), stroke (100 million cases), and atrial fibrillation (60 million cases) remained the commonest and prevalent cardiovascular conditions worldwide in 2019.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the Pacemakers Market, get a snapshot of the Global Pacemakers Market Outlook

Pacemakers Companies

Medtronic, Inc., St. Jude Medical, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, LivaNova PLC, Shree Pacetronix Ltd., OSCOR Inc., MEDICO S.p.A., Lepu Medical Technology Co. Ltd., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, and others.

Pacemakers Market Segment Analysis:

Pacemakers Market By Implantability (Implantable Pacemaker [Single-Chamber Pacemaker, Dual-Chamber Pacemaker, and Biventricular/CRT Pacemaker], and External Pacemaker), Device Type (MRI Compatible Pacemaker and Leadless MRI Compatible Pacemaker), End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World). In the implantability segment of the pacemakers market, the dual-chamber pacemaker under the implantable pacemaker category is expected to hold the largest share in the market and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Global Pacemakers Market Drivers

The major drivers driving the demand for Pacemakers are the rise in cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), superior treatment outcomes of sudden cardiac arrests, growing technological advancements, increasing patient awareness regarding early-stage diagnosis, and increasing geriatric population.

Get a sneak peek at the Pacemakers Market Dynamics @ Pacemakers Market Dynamics Analysis

Scope of the Pacemakers Market Report

.Coverage- Global

.Pacemakers Companies- Medtronic, Inc., St. Jude Medical, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, LivaNova PLC, Shree Pacetronix Ltd., OSCOR Inc., MEDICO S.p.A., Lepu Medical Technology Co. Ltd., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, and others.

.Pacemakers Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

.Pacemakers Competitive Landscape, Regulatory Analysis, Key Factor Analysis, Market Assessment

Which MedTech key players in the Pacemakers Market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Pacemakers Companies-

Table of Content

1. Pacemakers Market Report Introduction

2. Pacemakers Market Executive Summary

3. Regulatory Analysis

4. Pacemakers Market Key Factors Analysis

5. Pacemakers Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Pacemakers Market Layout

7. Pacemakers Devices Company and Product Profiles

8. KOL Views

9. Project Approach

10. DelveInsight Capabilities

11. About DelveInsight

12. Disclaimer & Contact Us

Interested in knowing the Pacemakers Market by 2030? Click to get a snapshot of the Pacemakers Market Trends-

List of the Top Selling Market Research Reports in 2024

Celiac Disease Market:

Coronary Stents Market:

CXCR Inhibitors Market:

Diabetic Gastroparesis Market:

Fertility Monitoring Devices Market:

Phototherapies for Psoriasis Market:

Pipeline Assessment Services:

Ranibizumab Biosimilars Market:

Rhinitis Market:

Skin Grafting Devices Market:

Spinal Implants Market:

Surgical Sealant Market:

Thrombectomy Devices Market:

Venous Ulcer Market:

ADHD Market:

Bacterial Meningitis Market:

Heart Pump Devices Market:

Meningococcal Meningitis Market:

Percutaneous Arterial Closure Device Market:

Pouchitis Market:

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Market:

Shingles Market:

Artificial Disc Market:

Avascular Necrosis Market:

Embolotherapy Market:

Orthopedic Power Devices Market:

Perennial Allergic Rhinitis Market:

Plaque Psoriasis Market:

Psoriasis Vulgaris Market:

Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement Devices Market:

UK Healthcare Report:

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market:

Brucellosis Market:

Coronary Angioplasty Market:

NK Cell Therapy Market:

Scoliosis Market:

Surgical Site Infections Market:

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder ADHD Market:

Catheter Stabilization Devices Market:

Diabetic Wound Market:

Dyspepsia Market:

Indwelling Catheters Market:

Orthopedic Splints Device Market:

Sepsis Market:

Overactive Bladder Syndrome Market:

Spinal Trauma Devices Market:

Temporomandibular Disorders Market:

Viscosupplementation Devices Market:

Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices Market:

Advanced Liver Cancer Market:

Gene Therapy in CNS Disorder Market:

Lice Infestations Market:

Plantar Fasciitis Market:

Biopsy Devices Market:

Endoscopic Ultrasound Market:

Healthcare Consulting Solutions:

Pelvic Organ Prolapse Market:

Pulmonary Emphysema Market:

Schistosomiasis Market:

Testicular Neoplasm Market:

Tourette Syndrome Market:

Wound Healing Devices Market:

Chronic Neuropathic Pain Market:

Fabry Disease Market:

Transcatheter Treatment Market:

SGLT2 Inhibitors Market:

Surgical Lasers Market:

Stem Cell Market:

Myeloproliferative Neoplasms Market:

Pacemakers Market:

Urea Cycle Disorders Market:

Varicose Vein Treatment Devices Market:

Bone Growth Stimulator Market:

Intraocular Lens Market:

Lymphoedema Market:

Somatotropin Deficiency Market:

Skin Neoplasm Market:

Antibody Drug Conjugate Market:

Healthcare Competitive Benchmarking: /competitive-benchmarking-services

Surgical Mask & Respirator Market:

Meibomian Gland Dysfunction Market:

Novel Drug Delivery Devices Market:

Total Knee Arthroplasty Market:

Asperger Syndrome Market:

Medical Marijuana Market:

Lactose Intolerance Market:

Microscopy Device Market:

About Us

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.

Yash Bhardwaj

DelveInsight

+91 96502 13330

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.