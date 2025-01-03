President Ramkalawan Extends His Condolence To President Biden In The Wake Of The Recent Terrorist Attack

(MENAFN- APO Group)

In response to the recent attack that resulted in the loss of lives, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan, the President of the Republic of Seychelles, has expressed his condolence to H.E. Mr. Joseph R. Biden, President of the United States.

In his message, President Ramkalawan, stated:

“I was deeply saddened to learn of the tragic event in New Orleans in which 15 innocent people were killed and many others critically in a terrorist attack on 1st

January 2025.

On behalf of the and people of the Republic of Seychelles, as well as on my own behalf, I would like to extend our sincere condolences to the grieving families and all those impacted by this tragedy.”

