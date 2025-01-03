Enteral Feeding Devices Market To Register Incremental Growth At A CAGR Of ~6.62% By 2030 Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Global Enteral Feeding Devices was valued at USD 2.93 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.62% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030, to reach USD 4.30 billion by 2030. The overall market for enteral feeding devices is significantly boosted by several interrelated factors. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and neurological disorders creates a substantial need for enteral nutrition due to the impaired ability of affected individuals to consume or digest food normally. Additionally, the growing number of hospital admissions of patients requiring extended nutritional care further propels the need for these devices, as hospitals seek effective solutions for managing patient nutrition. Concurrently, the surge in product development activities by key market players enhances the market by introducing innovative and improved enteral feeding solutions. Thus, these factors are expected to boost the market of enteral feeding devices during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030.

.In August 2023, Cardinal Health announced the launch of its next-generation NTrainerTM System 2.0, a medical device aimed at helping premature and newborn infants develop oral coordination skills for quicker transition to independent feeding and reduced NICU stays. The system provided real-time assessment technology for clinicians to track infant progress and gave parents confidence in their infants' development and potential post-discharge.

.In September 2023, Cardinal Health announced the U.S. launch of its Kangaroo OMNITM Enteral Feeding Pump, designed to offer patients more options to meet their personalized enteral feeding needs.

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market during the forecast period.

The leading Enteral Feeding Devices Companies such as Fresenius SE & Co. KgaA, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical, Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Moog Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Amsino International, Inc., Nestlé Health Science, Avanos Medical, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, CONMED Corporation, CORPAK, Covidien PLC, ALCOR Scientific Inc., Applied Medical Technology, Inc., Vygon, Danone, Enteral Access Technologies Ltd., Medline Industries, LP, and others.

Enteral Feeding Devices Overview

Enteral feeding devices are medical instruments designed to deliver nutrition directly into a patient's gastrointestinal (GI) tract. These devices are used when patients are unable to consume food orally due to medical conditions, surgeries, or trauma. The goal of enteral feeding is to ensure adequate nutrition and hydration when normal eating is not possible or practical.

Enteral Feeding Devices Market Segment Analysis

Enteral Feeding Devices Market by Product Type (Enteral Feeding Pumps, Enteral Feeding Tubes [Enterostomy Feeding Tubes, Oroenteric Feeding Tubes, Nasoenteric Feeding Tubes {Nasogastric Feeding Tubes, Nasojejunal Feeding Tubes, and Nasoduodenal Feeding Tubes}, and Others], Enteral Syringes, Gravity Sets, and Others), Age Group (Adults and Pediatrics), Application (Gastroenterology, Critical Care, Neurology, Oncology, and Others), By End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC), Emergency Centers, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)

Enteral Feeding Devices Companies

Enteral Feeding Devices Market Dynamics

According, to the data provided by the GLOBOCAN, in 2022 globally, the estimated new cases of brain and central nervous system cancer was 322,000 and the projection were indicated to increase 474,000 by 2045. Brain and central nervous system (CNS) cancers can significantly boost the market for enteral feeding devices due to the impact these conditions have on a patient's ability to eat and digest food. Tumors affecting the brain or spinal cord can impair motor functions, cognitive abilities, and the swallowing mechanism, often leading to severe difficulties in consuming adequate nutrition orally. As a result, enteral feeding devices become essential for providing necessary nutritional support and maintaining overall health therefore escalating the overall market of eternal feeding devices.

Enteral Feeding Devices Market Drivers

The major drivers driving the demand for Enteral Feeding Devices are the increasing geriatric population, technological advancements, higher premature births, growing awareness of enteral nutrition, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, and higher prevalence of chronic diseases.

