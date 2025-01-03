Half-Year Statement On Nexans Liquidity Contract - July 1St To December 31St, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)





Half-year liquidity contract statement for Nexans

_ PRESS RELEASE _

Paris, January 3rd, 2025 – Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted by NEXANS to NATIXIS ODDO BHF, the following assets appeared on the dedicated liquidity account as of December 31st, 2024:



27,951 shares

EUR 4,821,089.42 in cash

Number of purchase transactions executed over the semester: 8,073

Number of sales transactions executed over the semester: 7,051

Volume traded over the semester for purchase: 998,312 shares for EUR 118,098,357.40 Volume traded over the semester for sales: 1,003,865 shares for EUR 118,739,477.10

As a reminder, the following assets appeared on the last half-year report as of June 30th, 2024, on the dedicated liquidity account:



33,504 shares

EUR 4,179,969.26 in cash

Number of purchase transactions executed over the semester: 6,151

Number of sales transactions executed over the semester: 3,953

Volume traded over the semester for purchase: 671,240 shares for EUR 65,108,030.20 Volume traded over the semester for sales: 665,687 shares for EUR 64,756,854.00

When the contract was set up, the following assets appeared on the dedicated liquidity account:



0 share EUR 6,000,000 in cash

The liquidity contract has been implemented in accordance with AMF decision no. 2018-01 dated July 2nd, 2018, establishing liquidity contracts on equity securities as accepted market practice, and decision no. 2021-01 dated June 22nd, 2021, renewing such establishment.

About Nexans

For over a century, Nexans has played a crucial role in the electrification of the planet and is committed to electrifying the future. With approximately 28,500 people in 41 countries, the Group is paving the way to a new world of safe, sustainable and decarbonized electricity that is accessible to everyone. In 2023, Nexans generated 6.5 billion euros in standard sales. The Group is a leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services across four main business areas: Power Generation & Transmission, Distribution, Usage and Industry & Solutions. Nexans was the first company in its industry to create a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives, bringing access to energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group is recognized on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and has committed to Net-Zero emissions by 2050 aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Nexans. Electrify the future.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.

For more information, please visit

