Nykredit’S And Totalkredit’S Auctions For 1 April 2025 Refinancing - Totalkredit A/S

To Copenhagen

Nykredit's and Totalkredit's auctions for 1 April 2025 refinancing

The Nykredit Group plans to conduct auctions in the period from Tuesday February 4 to Friday February 7 2025. The auctions will comprise refinancing of adjustable-rate mortgages (”Tilpasningslån”) in DKK and floating-rate loans in DKK and EUR.

The Nykredit Group currently expects to sell bonds totaling up to DKK 60bn. The amounts are preliminary and will be affected by prepayments and refinancing changes until end January.

Time schedule

The auctions will be held according to the following schedule.