Dublin, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Vehicle Drivetrain - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The electric vehicle drivetrain market is projected to expand from US$54.941 billion in 2024 to US$120.330 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 16.98%.

The growing trend towards electric mobility, accompanied by strategic funding aimed at nurturing it, is the primary factor responsible for the upsurge in demand for drivetrain systems. Moreover, the increasing technological innovations in EV driving, in addition to government support and incentives for rising EV uptake, have improved the market's growth prospects.

This technological penetration is also forecasted due to the anticipated growing economies with high possibilities of EV penetration. Additionally, the design of the EV drivetrain is different from that of the conventional vehicle's drivetrains in that it is well-balanced to control speed and torque. Therefore, the extensive defaulting technology may be a persistent hindrance to the market.

Electric vehicle drivetrain market drivers

Technological innovations in driving technology have opened a new market segment for its growth.

With advanced and emerging technologies, especially infotainment systems and sensors used more frequently, EVs are a great way to achieve future mobility. Correspondingly, the EV powertrain components and technologies have immense importance because they are converting the energy from an electric motor used for vehicle propulsion. Tesla, BYD Inc., General Motors, Volkswagen, BMW, and Volvo are the primary EV manufacturers working to expand their EVs' performance by pouring in new technologies while signing up contracts with electric solutions tier 1 suppliers.

These joint ventures caused the development of a new scheme that facilitates the efficient use of drivetrain components, enhancing demand in the market. Besides, other technologies like the Advanced Driving Assistance System (ADAS) and self-driving car technology are also causing an increase in the need for an efficient drivetrain system. This is because speed and torque management are relevant to the external environment and determine the mobility efficiency of the vehicle.

Electric vehicle drivetrain market geographical outlook

Asia Pacific is anticipated to have a significant share of the electric vehicle drivetrain market.

The electric vehicle drivetrains market is segmented by geography into North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The APAC market is expected to witness high growth prospects and the highest market share. Some of the major economies in this region, such as China, lead to a greater share of EV growth globally. As reported in the 'Global EV Outlook 2024', China registered the highest number of new EVs with about 60% share, an equivalent of 8.1 million units in 2023.

Further, the same source also indicated that the rapid growth of the country's automotive industry has been mainly because of the increasing consumer demand for EVs. Thus, the positive investment environment enhances EV manufacturing and usage, in addition to the existing presence of the major EV players such as BYD INC. And Xpeng Inc. is also propelling the regional market growth.

Other countries like India and Japan are expected to witness a significant rise in growth due to the aggressive strategies employed by EV manufacturers in enhancing their EV fleet and driving systems. In the forecast period, APAC is expected to have a considerable share owing to the mentioned factors as well as government-supportive policies and initiatives resulting in regional market expansion.

