KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Down 60 Cents To USD 75.19 Pb

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 3 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by 60 cents to USD 75.19 per barrel (pb) on Thursday, compared with USD 75.79 pb the previous day, said the Kuwait Corporation (KPC) on Friday. At the global level, the rose by USD 1.29 to USD 75.93 pb, and the West Texas Intermediate also went up by USD 1.41 to USD 73.13 pb. (end) km

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.