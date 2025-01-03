German FM Heads To Syria To Hold Talks With New Gov't

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Jan 3 (KUNA) -- Germany's Foreign Annalena Baerbock headed to Syria on Friday, following her French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot, who arrived in Damascus earlier to hold talks with the new government.

The German Foreign said in a statement that Baerbock and Barrot are visiting Syria with a commission from the European Union (EU).

Baerbock noted that the EU will work hand in hand with Syria, adding that a new beginning between Syria and Germany and Europe is possible,

The new beginning can only be achieved if the new created a Syrian society where everyone is equal, including people of all religions and ethnicities, she said. (end)

