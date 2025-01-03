German FM Heads To Syria To Hold Talks With New Gov't
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
BERLIN, Jan 3 (KUNA) -- Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock headed to Syria on Friday, following her French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot, who arrived in Damascus earlier to hold talks with the new government.
The German Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Baerbock and Barrot are visiting Syria with a commission from the European Union (EU).
Baerbock noted that the EU will work hand in hand with Syria, adding that a new beginning between Syria and Germany and Europe is possible,
The new beginning can only be achieved if the new government created a Syrian society where everyone is equal, including people of all religions and ethnicities, she said. (end)
anj
MENAFN03012025000071011013ID1109051909
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.