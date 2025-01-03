Cybernines Launches CMMC Level 2 Assessments On January 2, 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Scott Singer, CAPT, USN (RET.), CyberNINES CEO and Lead CCA

CyberNINES is a Certified Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO) by The CyberAB for the Department of Defense

CyberNINES, a C3PAO, announces the launch of CMMC Level 2 assessments beginning January 2, 2025-the first day authorized by the Department of Defense (DoD).

- Scott Singer, CAPT, USN (RET.), CyberNINES CEO and Lead CCA

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CyberNINES , a Certified Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO), proudly announces their launch of Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2 assessments on January 2, 2025-the first day authorized by the Department of Defense (DoD).

CyberNINES has established itself as a trusted partner for Defense Industrial Base (DIB) contractors striving to meet federal cybersecurity requirements. CMMC Level 2 assessments play a critical role in ensuring contractors can securely handle Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI), adhering to the stringent standards outlined in the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Special Publication (SP) 800-171.

As a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), CyberNINES is dedicated to assisting Defense Industrial Base (DIB) contractors in achieving compliance with federal cybersecurity regulations. Our team has extensive experience, having completed several Joint Surveillance Volunteer Assessments (JSVA's) and provided consulting services to hundreds of DIB contractors the past few years.

A COMMITMENT TO EXCELLENCE

“Cybersecurity is non-negotiable for businesses operating within the defense supply chain,” said Scott Singer, CAPT, USN (RET.), CyberNINES CEO and Lead CMMC Certified Assessor (CCA).“As one of the first C3PAOs ready to conduct CMMC Level 2 assessments, CyberNINES is dedicated to providing seamless, expert guidance and assessments that help contractors achieve compliance and maintain their competitive edge.”

THE IMPORTANCE OF CMMC CERTIFICATION

CMMC Level 2 certification is vital for organizations managing CUI, which requires adherence to 110 security controls to protect sensitive government information. Non-compliance poses significant risks, including loss of contracts, supply chain vulnerabilities, and reputational damage.

“Achieving CMMC compliance is a team effort,” said Todd Streicher, President of CyberNINES.“It takes collaboration across departments to ensure readiness and success, as highlighted in our recent blog, CMMC Compliance: It Takes a Village.”

NATIONWIDE SUPPORT

CyberNINES operates nationwide, providing unmatched support to contractors across the U.S. The organization's proven expertise ensures that clients are well-prepared for the formal assessment process.

GETTING STARTED

For more information or to schedule your CMMC Level 2 assessment, visit .

Megan McKinney

CyberNINES

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.