(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Maltodextrin Will Remain the Largest Segment Over the Forecast Period due to Its Easily Digestible Nature, Rapid Absorption, and Mildly Sweet Properties

Dublin, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dextrins Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dextrins market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are the increasing number of small and medium-sized food manufacturing units and the growing demand for high-nutritional and functional products for human and animal consumption.

Features of this Global Dextrins Market Report



Market Size Estimates: Dextrins market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Dextrins market size by type, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Dextrins market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different types, applications, and regions for the dextrins market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the dextrins market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Market Segment Forecasts



Within the type category, maltodextrin will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its easily digestible nature, rapid absorption, and mildly sweet properties.

Within the application category, food will remain the largest segment due to the increasing consumption of ready-to-eat foods globally. In terms of regions, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the rapidly growing food industry and rising demand for packaged food products in the region.

List of Dextrins Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies dextrins companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the dextrins companies profiled in this report include:



Roquette Freres

Archer-Daniels-Midland

Emsland

Ingredion

Puris

Tate & Lyle Cargill

Dextrins Market by Segment

Type [Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:



Maltodextrin

Cyclodextrin

Amylodextrin Others

Application [Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:



Food

Pharmaceutical

Industrial

Cosmetics Others

Region [Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific The Rest of the World

Country-Wise Outlook for the Dextrins Market

The dextrin industry has experienced significant growth and change due to advancements in production technology, increased applications across many industries, and shifts in consumer tastes. These are versatile, starch-derived carbohydrates used in food processing, pharmaceuticals, and industry. New trends in the sector have focused on increasing production efficiency, broadening their application scope, and meeting changing regulatory requirements.



United States: The dextrin market in the U.S. has seen an increase due to improvements in production techniques and greater demand from the food and beverage sectors. Technological advancements leading to enzymatic processes have also played a key role in enhancing dextrin production efficiency, while the growing popularity of functional foods has further increased demand. Furthermore, manufacturers are taking regulatory standards, which are difficult to fully comply with, seriously, leading them to invest in quality control and compliance.

China: China's dextrin market is booming due to the country's expanding food and beverage industry and its industrial applications. New techniques for manufacturing this product and the employment of improved enzyme methods are stimulating growth. Consistency and quality improvements in dextrins have become important to meet both domestic and international needs. Additionally, China's pursuit of better food safety regulations has shaped the market dynamics.

Germany: In Germany, the glycogen market is particularly notable for its strong emphasis on innovation and sustainability. Advanced technology is helping German producers raise production efficiency and reduce their environmental impact. This trend is reflected in eco-friendly manufacturing methods and bio-based dextrins. Furthermore, dextrins are now used as ingredients in drug delivery devices, thereby increasing demand in pharmaceutical companies.

India: India's glycogen market has been growing due to its increased use in the food and beverage industry as well as a greater number of industrial applications. Technological advancements have improved the cost structure associated with dextrins, making them more accessible for various applications. Additionally, regulations concerning food safety have raised the bar for manufacturers, who now must invest in compliance and quality assurance. Japan: Technological innovations enable Japanese companies to enhance manufacturing processes and improve dextrin quality through cutting-edge technologies. Some special types of dextrins are now available in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries. Additionally, Japan's adherence to international standards shapes market trends and promotes innovations in the processing industry.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the dextrins market by type (maltodextrin, cyclodextrin, amylodextrin, and others), application (food, pharmaceutical, industrial, cosmetics, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?

