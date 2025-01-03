Growth Trends In The Devops Platform Market, 2024-2028

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global and Country-Level Insights by Component (Solutions, Software) and by End User (IT, BFSI, Telecommunication, Retail, Others)

The DevOps platform market is forecasted to grow by USD 22.34 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 27.89% during the forecast period.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by reduced delivery time, increasing need for standardized platform, and cost reduction and superior service.

The study identifies the increasing adoption of infrastructure as code (IAC) as one of the prime reasons driving the DevOps platform market growth during the next few years.

Also, the emergence of container technology and improved security and compliance standards will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The DevOps platform market is segmented as below:

By End-user





IT

BFSI

Telecommunication

Retail Others

By Component





Solutions Software

By Region





North America

Europe

APAC

South America Middle East and Africa

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading DevOps platform market vendors.

Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Accenture PLC

Alphabet Inc.

Inc.

Atlassian Corp. PLC

Broadcom Inc.

Cigniti Technologies Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

CloudBees Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Digital.ai Software Inc.

HashiCorp Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Infosys Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Open Text Corporation

Oracle Corp.

Progress Software Corp.

Rackspace Technology Inc. Red Hat Inc.

