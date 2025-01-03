The European targeted sequencing was valued at $803.8 million in 2023 and is expected to reach $2.37 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 11.53% between 2024 and 2033.

The Europe targeted sequencing market is highly competitive, with established companies and new entrants vying for market share. The market's anticipated growth and evolution present a mix of challenges and opportunities, positioning it as a dynamic and rapidly changing landscape to monitor in the coming years.

The market for targeted sequencing in Europe is expected to increase significantly due to developments in customized treatment, genomic research, and the rising incidence of cancer and genetic disorders. Clinical diagnostics, medication development, and research applications are increasingly using targeted sequencing, a precise and affordable technique for examining particular genome regions. It is favored over conventional sequencing techniques because it may produce high-resolution data in less time and at a lower cost.



The market is growing as a result of the region's strong emphasis on healthcare innovation, which is bolstered by investments in genomics and biotechnological developments. Targeted sequencing technology use is accelerating in nations like Germany, the UK, and France thanks to strong healthcare systems and government funding for genomic research. Additionally, the market gains from the growing demand for personalized medicine and companion diagnostics, which rely heavily on precise genetic analysis.

Nevertheless, issues including exorbitant upfront expenses, intricate data interpretation, and regulatory barriers continue to exist. Nevertheless, it is anticipated that ongoing innovation, such as the fusion of bioinformatics and artificial intelligence, will resolve these issues and create new prospects. The targeted sequencing market in Europe is expected to be crucial to the advancement of genomics and precision healthcare due to its growing acceptance in the clinical and research sectors.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Application



Cancer

Reproductive Health

Hereditary Diseases

Neurological Disorders

Infectious Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Rare Diseases Other Applications

Segmentation by End User



Diagnostic and Clinical Laboratories

Academic and Research Institutions

Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies Other End Users

Segmentation by Product Type



Instruments

Services

Kits/Panels and Assays Others

Segmentation by Target Enrichment Method



Hybridization Capture

Amplicon Sequencing Other Target Enrichment Methods

Segmentation by Target Capture



Targeted DNA Sequencing

Targeted RNA Sequencing Other Types of Target Capture

Report Scope:



Workflow/Innovation Strategy: The Europe targeted sequencing market (by application) has been segmented into detailed segments of the application of targeted sequencing based on applications, including cancer, reproductive health, hereditary diseases, neurological disorders, infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, rare diseases, and other applications.

Growth/Marketing Strategy: Constant advancement and innovation to enhance performance and efficiency can enable prominent players to command premium prices while maintaining growth in revenue and volume. Competitive Strategy: Key players in the Europe targeted sequencing market have been analyzed and profiled in the study, including manufacturers involved in new product launches, acquisitions, expansions, and strategic collaborations. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the Europe targeted sequencing market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations are expected to aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

Some of the prominent companies in this market are:



F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

LGC Limited QIAGEN

Key Attributes:

