(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Residential Heat Pump Industry, Global, 2024-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global residential heat pump (HP) market is forecast to reach 17.0 million units by 2035, up from 7.6 million in 2024. Market definitions are important to the market forecast, and Frost & Sullivan excludes the sale of HPs for air conditioning. Market revenues are forecast to reach $80.43 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2024 to 2035.
As of 2024, Europe and the United States are the largest markets, holding 74.6% of global unit sales and 74.0% of global revenues, followed by China and Japan. HPs offer several advantages, including higher efficiency and the acceleration of heat decarbonization, as renewable electricity powers them.
However, challenges include market- and site-dependent suitability and factors such as the age of households and insulation that require evaluation. Installation costs, especially for existing properties, are significant, and HPs have higher capital costs than gas boilers. Additionally, wider investment is necessary to ensure that HPs do not strain local electricity grids. Skilled installers and consultants are lacking in some markets, and the public is hesitant because of their familiarity with boiler technology.
Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Heat-as-a-Service Growth Opportunity 2: Industry Convergence Growth Opportunity 3: Smart Heat Pumps
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Residential Heat Pump (HP) Industry Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis
Growth Environment: Ecosystem
Scope of Analysis Market Overview and Definitions Segmentation Distribution Channels
Growth Environment: Companies to Action (C2A)
Competitive Environment Key Competitors
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Growth Generator
Growth Metrics Market Overview and Definitions Growth Drivers Growth Restraints Heat-as-a-Service Residential Energy Uses Variances The European Race for Heat Pumps Heat Pumps Installed Base HPs are Cheaper than Gas Boilers - Fact or Fiction? (UK Case Example) EU Regulatory Outlook Favoring HPs Fossil Fuel Bans Across Europe Support Mechanisms by Country for HPs in New Buildings Support Mechanisms by Country for HPs in Renovated Buildings Forecast Considerations Residential HP Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Residential HP Unit Shipment Forecast by Technology Residential HP Revenue Forecast by Technology Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast by ASHP (ATA) Application Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast by ASHP (ATW) Application Residential HP Unit Forecast by Region Residential HP Revenue Forecast by Region Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis by Region Competitive Environment - Tier Analysis Competitive Environment - Analysis Residential HP Unit Shipment Forecast by Country ASHP Unit Shipment Forecast by Country Unit Shipment Forecast by ASHP (Air-Air) Application by Country Unit Shipment Forecast by ASHP (Air-Water) Application by Country GSHP Unit Shipment Forecast by Country Residential HP Revenue Forecast by Country ASHP Revenue Forecast by Country Revenue Forecast by ASHP (Air-Air) Application by Country Revenue Forecast by ASHP (Air-Water) Application by Country GSHP Revenue Forecast by Country Residential HP Market - France Installed Base Forecast - France Residential HP Market - United Kingdom Installed Base Forecast - United Kingdom Residential HP Market - Germany Installed Base Forecast - Germany Residential HP Market - Italy Installed Base Forecast - Italy Residential HP Market - Sweden Installed Base Forecast - Sweden Residential HP Market - Denmark Installed Base Forecast - Denmark Residential HP Market - Finland Installed Base Forecast - Finland Residential HP Market - Spain Installed Base Forecast - Spain Residential HP Market - The Netherlands Installed Base Forecast - The Netherlands Residential HP Market - Norway Installed Base Forecast - Norway Residential HP Market - Poland Installed Base Forecast - Poland Residential HP Market - United States Installed Base Forecast - United States
Appendix & Next Steps
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN03012025004107003653ID1109051708
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.