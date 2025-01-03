(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toyota, Kion, Jungheinrich, Mitsubishi Logisnext, Crown, Hyster-Yale, Manitou, Anhui Heli, Cargotec (Kalmar), Hangcha Group, Clark, Merlo, Komatsu, Lonking, Hyundai Material Handling, Combilift, Hubtex, Godrej & Boyce, and Baumann have a presence in multiple markets and offer a range of products.

The forklift market in the industrial equipment industry has grown significantly in recent years, with a global market size of OEMs reaching $65.5 billion in 2023.

Unit sales in electric models reached 1,517,165 units in 2023; study projects the figure to increase to 2,599,553 units in 2030 at an 8% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Factors driving the industry growth include transportation and warehouse market growth, technological advancements including improved energy density and long lifecycle for batteries, regulations, and cost efficiency improvements in electric vehicles in upcoming years.

The publisher expects regional growth to differ due to regulations and market forces from 2023 to 2030. In terms of unit sales, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world will likely record strong CAGRs of 3.9%, 4%, 6.9%, and 6.3%, respectively, because of increased competition and technological advancements. Similarly, electric forklifts in each market will register growth rates of 5.3%, 4.8%, 10.9%, and 7.5%, respectively.

The market is competitive, with many manufacturers wanting to participate in electrification and autonomous equipment. Toyota, Kion, Jungheinrich, Mitsubishi Logisnext, Crown, Hyster-Yale, Manitou, Anhui Heli, Cargotec (Kalmar), Hangcha Group, Clark, Merlo, Komatsu, Lonking, Hyundai Material Handling, Combilift, Hubtex, Godrej & Boyce, and Baumann have a presence in multiple markets and offer a range of products. A trend characterizing the industry is more sustainable and efficient vehicles, with a rising focus on reducing emissions and improving fuel efficiency. This trend is driving innovation, with manufacturers developing electrification and autonomous technologies.

Major innovations will likely be in batteries, efficient powertrains for increased total cost of ownership benefits, automation and robotics, AI, and innovative business models. Frost & Sullivan anticipates industry growth to be propelled by high-tech innovations, a sustainability push, and the need for electric equipment.

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Environment: Transformation in Forklift



Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Forklift Industry

Growth Environment: Ecosystem in Forklift Industry



Scope of Analysis

GDP Growth

eCommerce Market Forecast

Warehouse Market

Top Warehouses

Competitive Environment

Key Competitors - OEMs Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

Market Landscape: Forklift



Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Methodology

Unit Sales Forecast: Forklift, Global

Unit Sales Forecast: Forklift, North America

Unit Sales Forecast: Forklift, Europe

Unit Sales Forecast: Forklift, APAC

Unit Sales Forecast: Forklift, Rest of the World (RoW)

EIO Forecast: Forklift, Global

EIO Forecast by Region: Forklift, Global

Competitive Benchmarking - OEMs

Competitive Benchmarking - Battery and Charger Suppliers

Autonomous Vehicle: Competitive Landscape

Market Share of Top 15 OEMs - Equipment Sales in Industrial Equipment Industry

ITA Lift Truck Classification Offerings - Top OEMs SWOT Analysis, Top 3 OEMs

Trend Analysis



Top Trends Driving the Forklift Market

Electrification, Forklift Battery Options

Electrification, Market Snapshot

Electrification, Top 3 OEMs - Toyota

Electrification, Top 3 OEMs - Kion

Electrification, Top 3 OEMs - Jungheinrich

Electrification, TCO Analysis

Automation and Robotics

Automation and Robotics, Tech Deep Dive

Automation and Robotics, Impact of AI Telematics

BMT, Electrification

BMT, Flexible Ownership Options BMT, Remanufacturing

Growth Opportunity Universe



Growth Opportunity 1: Electrification in Warehousing and Industrial Sectors

Growth Opportunity 2: Innovative Business Models Growth Opportunity 3: Demand for Autonomous Vehicles

Appendix & Next Steps

