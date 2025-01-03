Discover Beautiful Rivers In China
The "Beautiful Rivers" initiative is guided by the General Office and the Department of River and Lake Management of the Ministry of Water Resources, and co-sponsored by China Water Resources News, the Development Research Center of the Ministry of Water Resources, China Youth Daily, and ChinaSo. Based on the six "seeking principles"-rivers of nostalgia, rivers of ecology, rivers of safety, rivers of development, rivers of culture, and rivers of happiness, the initiative seeks to identify outstanding and distinctive hometown rivers nationwide. It aims to foster a strong societal atmosphere of caring for and protecting rivers and lakes, enhance public awareness and enthusiasm for their protection, and provide valuable insights for the governance and preservation of other rivers and lakes.
