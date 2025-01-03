Vaisala Corporation: Managers’ Transactions – Sairanen, Jarkko
Managers' Transactions
January 3, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. (EET)
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Jarkko Sairanen
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Vaisala Oyj
LEI: 743700RNDD7KU11HW873
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 89522/5/8
Transaction date: 2025-01-02
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900682
Nature of transaction: GIFT,DONATION OR INHERITANCE (MADE)
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 49.15 EUR
(2): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 49.15 EUR
Aggregated transactions (2):
Volume: 2000 Volume weighted average price: 49.15 EUR
More information
Paula Liimatta
+358 9 8949 2020, ...
Distribution
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
vaisala.com
Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With almost 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of over 2,300 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.
