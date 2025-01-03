Bekaert - Update On The Share Buyback Program And The Liquidity Agreement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement Period from 26 December 2024 to 1 January 2025 Share Buyback Program

On 22 November 2024 , Bekaert announced the start of the first tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million (the First Tranche). As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased. Bekaert announces today that during the period from 26 December 2024 to 1 January 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 33 346 shares. The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the First Tranche of the Program during the period from 26 December 2024 to 1 January 2025:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 26 December 2024 Euronext Brussels - - - - - MTF CBOE - - - - - MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 27 December 2024 Euronext Brussels 8 000 33.05 33.32 32.82 264 400 MTF CBOE 4 000 33.05 33.34 32.80 132 200 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 30 December 2024 Euronext Brussels 8 000 32.73 32.98 32.40 261 840 MTF CBOE 4 000 32.71 33.00 32.42 130 840 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 31 December 2024 Euronext Brussels 6 279 32.82 33.34 32.44 206 077 MTF CBOE 3 067 32.93 33.34 32.46 100 996 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 1 January 2025 Euronext Brussels - - - - - MTF CBOE - - - - - MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis Total 33 346 32.88 33.34 32.40 1 096 353

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 801 shares during the period from 26 December 2024 to 1 January 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 801 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 26 December 2024 to 1 January 2025:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 26 December 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 27 December 2024 800 32.90 33.00 32.80 26 320 30 December 2024 2 000 32.66 32.90 32.40 65 320 31 December 2024 1 32.66 32.66 32.66 33 1 January 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Total 2 801 91 673





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 26 December 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 27 December 2024 200 33.20 33.20 33.20 6 640 30 December 2024 200 33.00 33.00 33.00 6 600 31 December 2024 2 401 32.95 33.40 32.66 79 113 1 January 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Total 2 801 92 353

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 40 405 shares.

On 31 December 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 235 087 own shares, or 4.12% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment

p250103E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement