AS Tallink Grupp Statistics For December And The Fourth Quarter Of 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In December 2024 AS Tallink Grupp transported 460,786 passengers, which is a 6.2% decrease compared to December 2023. The number of cargo units decreased by 16.3% to 18,851 units and the number of passenger decreased by 2.7% to 57,955 units compared to the same period a year ago. In the fourth quarter of the year (October – December) AS Tallink Grupp transported 1,310,014 passengers, which is a 2.2% decrease compared to the previous year. The number of transported cargo units decreased by 15.2% to 64,606 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 4.8% to 164,586 units compared to the same period a year ago. AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicle numbers for December 2024 and the fourth quarter of the year were the following:

Dec 2024 Dec 2023 Change Q4 2024 Q4 2023 Change Passengers 460,786 491,222 -6.2% 1,310,014 1,338,921 -2.2% Finland - Sweden 103,180 118,150 -12.7% 340,553 374,083 -9.0% Estonia - Finland 308,781 321,409 -3.9% 843,269 831,499 1.4% Estonia - Sweden 48,825 51,663 -5.5% 126,192 133,339 -5.4% Cargo Units 18,851 22,514 -16.3% 64,606 76,198 -15.2% Finland - Sweden 2,225 2,426 -8.3% 8,420 9,159 -8.1% Estonia - Finland 13,884 16,948 -18.1% 46,859 55,573 -15.7% Estonia - Sweden 2,742 3,140 -12.7% 9,327 11,466 -18.7% Passenger Vehicles 57,955 59,577 -2.7% 164,586 172,972 -4.8% Finland - Sweden 4,287 4,136 3.7% 10,534 11,288 -6.7% Estonia - Finland 51,556 53,233 -3.2% 149,109 156,497 -4.7% Estonia - Sweden 2,112 2,208 -4.3% 4,943 5,187 -4.7%





FINLAND – SWEDEN

The fourth quarter Finland-Sweden results reflect operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm and Turku-Stockholm routes.

ESTONIA – FINLAND

The fourth quarter Estonia-Finland results reflect the operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar and the cruise ferry Victoria I. The cruise ferry Victoria I started operating the 22-hour cruise service from 12 October 2023.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN

The fourth quarter Estonia-Sweden results reflect operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and Paldiski-Kapellskär routes by one cruise ferry and two cargo vessels. In November 2024, the cargo vessel Sailor did not operate for 14 days due to a technical failure.





