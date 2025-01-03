AS Tallink Grupp Statistics For December And The Fourth Quarter Of 2024
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In December 2024 AS Tallink Grupp transported 460,786 passengers, which is a 6.2% decrease compared to December 2023. The number of cargo units decreased by 16.3% to 18,851 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 2.7% to 57,955 units compared to the same period a year ago.
In the fourth quarter of the year (October – December) AS Tallink Grupp transported 1,310,014 passengers, which is a 2.2% decrease compared to the previous year. The number of transported cargo units decreased by 15.2% to 64,606 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 4.8% to 164,586 units compared to the same period a year ago.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicle numbers for December 2024 and the fourth quarter of the year were the following:
| Dec 2024
| Dec 2023
| Change
| Q4 2024
| Q4 2023
| Change
| Passengers
| 460,786
| 491,222
| -6.2%
| 1,310,014
| 1,338,921
| -2.2%
| Finland - Sweden
| 103,180
| 118,150
| -12.7%
| 340,553
| 374,083
| -9.0%
| Estonia - Finland
| 308,781
| 321,409
| -3.9%
| 843,269
| 831,499
| 1.4%
| Estonia - Sweden
| 48,825
| 51,663
| -5.5%
| 126,192
| 133,339
| -5.4%
| Cargo Units
| 18,851
| 22,514
| -16.3%
| 64,606
| 76,198
| -15.2%
| Finland - Sweden
| 2,225
| 2,426
| -8.3%
| 8,420
| 9,159
| -8.1%
| Estonia - Finland
| 13,884
| 16,948
| -18.1%
| 46,859
| 55,573
| -15.7%
| Estonia - Sweden
| 2,742
| 3,140
| -12.7%
| 9,327
| 11,466
| -18.7%
| Passenger Vehicles
| 57,955
| 59,577
| -2.7%
| 164,586
| 172,972
| -4.8%
| Finland - Sweden
| 4,287
| 4,136
| 3.7%
| 10,534
| 11,288
| -6.7%
| Estonia - Finland
| 51,556
| 53,233
| -3.2%
| 149,109
| 156,497
| -4.7%
| Estonia - Sweden
| 2,112
| 2,208
| -4.3%
| 4,943
| 5,187
| -4.7%
FINLAND – SWEDEN
The fourth quarter Finland-Sweden results reflect operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm and Turku-Stockholm routes.
ESTONIA – FINLAND
The fourth quarter Estonia-Finland results reflect the operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar and the cruise ferry Victoria I. The cruise ferry Victoria I started operating the 22-hour cruise service from 12 October 2023.
ESTONIA – SWEDEN
The fourth quarter Estonia-Sweden results reflect operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and Paldiski-Kapellskär routes by one cruise ferry and two cargo vessels. In November 2024, the cargo vessel Sailor did not operate for 14 days due to a technical failure.
