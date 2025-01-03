Two Police Officers Injured In Berlin Explosion Near Police Station
Two Police officers were injured in an explosion near a police
station in Berlin, Azernews reports.
Spiegel.
According to the publication Spiegel, the explosion occurred
near the wall of the station in the Wittenau neighborhood at
night.
The victims, a female and a male officer, were injured by an
unknown object. One of them is in serious condition. An
investigation into the incident is currently underway.
