Two Police Officers Injured In Berlin Explosion Near Police Station

1/3/2025 2:08:49 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Two Police officers were injured in an explosion near a police station in Berlin, Azernews reports citing Spiegel.

According to the publication Spiegel, the explosion occurred near the wall of the station in the Wittenau neighborhood at night.

The victims, a female and a male officer, were injured by an unknown object. One of them is in serious condition. An investigation into the incident is currently underway.

AzerNews

