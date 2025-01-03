Acceptance Of Management Cease Trade Order Application

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) VANCOUVER, BC / YOLOWIRE / January 2, 2025 / %LUXXFOLIO Holdings Inc. (the “ Company ” or “ LUXXFOLIO ”) (CSE: $LUXX) announces that the British Columbia Securities Commission (the “ BCSC ”), as the Company’s principal regulator, on January 2, 2025, granted the Company’s previously announced application for the issuance of a management cease trade order (the “ MCTO ”) under National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders (“ NP12-203 ”).

The Company made the application in connection with its default with respect to having not filed its audited annual financial statements for the year ended August 31, 2024, and the management's discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certificates for this period (collectively, the “ Required Records ”) by the reporting deadline of December 30, 2024. The MCTO restricts all trading in the securities of LUXXFOLIO by the Company’s Interim CEO and CFO Geoffrey McCord and remains in effect until the Company files the Required Records, and the Executive Director of the BCSC revokes the MCTO.

The Company applied for the MCTO as an alternative to the imposition by the BCSC of a full cease trade order. The MCTO order prevents the officers and/or directors named in the order from trading in LUXXFOLIO’s securities but does not affect the ability of other shareholders, including the public, to trade the Company’s securities.

As previously announced, the Company’s filing of the Required Records has been delayed due to a combination of factors, including unforeseen delays in the procurement of necessary resources to complete the audit and scheduling conflicts with the Company’s auditors, resulting in completion date uncertainty.

The Company anticipates that it will file the Required Records on or before January 31, 2025, to remedy the default. The Company confirms that it intends to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines under NP 12-203 by issuing bi-weekly default status reports in the form of news releases for so long as the filing of the Required Records remains outstanding.

