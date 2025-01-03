Tom Sharpe Named President Of Compatriot Capital

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dallas, Texas, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compatriot Capital is pleased to announce the of Tom Sharpe to President, effective January 1, 2025. Sharpe will succeed Mark Van Kirk, who is retiring after serving as President since 2017.

Tom has played an instrumental role as Chief Operating Officer at Compatriot Capital, where he has been responsible for sourcing, underwriting, and structuring new investments, as well as managing existing investments. Sharpe's proven leadership, acumen, and commitment to excellence have been pivotal in the company's growth and success.

Prior to joining Compatriot Capital, Sharpe was a partner at E2M Partners, a Compatriot entity-level investment. His extensive experience also includes advisory and capital-raising roles at J.P. Morgan Securities and serving as Vice President in the Planning, Reporting, and Analysis division at Bank One Corporation. Earlier in his career, Sharpe honorably served as a U.S. Naval Submarine Officer onboard the USS Salt Lake City (SSN 716). He holds an undergraduate degree in Computer Systems Engineering from Stanford University and a Master of Business Administration from Duke University.

Darron Ash, CEO of Compatriot Capital's parent company Sammons Enterprises, praised Sharpe's leadership qualities, stating:

“Tom's deep expertise and strategic vision make him the ideal leader to guide Compatriot Capital into its next chapter. His dedication to fostering growth, developing strong teams, and delivering value has consistently set him apart, and we are confident he will continue to build on the strong foundation at Compatriot.”

Attachment

Tom Sharpe

CONTACT: Jen Bare Sammons Enterprises, Inc. 214-210-5064 ...