S. Korean Investigators Launch Attempt To Arrest President Yoon

1/3/2025 12:08:49 AM

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SEOUL, Jan 3 (NNN-YONHAP) – A group of South Korean investigators, entered the presidential office in central Seoul, and launched an attempt to arrest President Yoon Suk-yeol, this morning, to execute the detention warrant against Yoon, that was issued by a Seoul court Tuesday, multiple media outlets said.– NNN-YONHAP

