S. Korean Investigators Launch Attempt To Arrest President Yoon

( MENAFN - Nam News Network) SEOUL, Jan 3 (NNN-YONHAP) – A group of South Korean investigators, entered the presidential office in central Seoul, and launched an attempt to arrest President Yoon Suk-yeol, this morning, to execute the detention warrant against Yoon, that was issued by a Seoul court Tuesday, multiple outlets said.– NNN-YONHAP

